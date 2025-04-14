2025 WNBA draft: Podcaster points out at why Caitlin Clark’s Fever may not be the right fit for Lucy Olsen

Lucy Olsen transferred to Iowa after Caitlin Clark left a legendary mark on the Hawkeyes. Olsen played point guard and led her team with 17.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. With the 2025 WNBA draft on Tuesday, many are wondering if Olsen could team up with Clark in the pros.

Podcaster Rosaline Lee claims drafting Olsen will not be the best option for the Indiana Fever:

(1:50 mark)

“The Indiana Fever had quite a facelift in the offseason. … They have 10 people signed to their roster with two training camp signees in Jaelyn Brown and Jillian Alleyne.

"If [Olsen] is drafted at No. 19 to the Indiana Fever that would mean that Lucy Olsen, and whoever is drafted at No. 20, they would have to be duking it out with these two other players, who already have experience in the WNBA, which is actually a big difference.”

Lee’s take is based on the assumption that Brown or Alleyne would outperform Olsen at training camp. The Fever might still draft the former Hawkeye and see how she plays with Caitlin Clark and the other regulars. If Olsen exceeds expectations, GM Amber Cox will likely keep Olsen instead of Brown or Alleyne.

The podcaster added that Olsen’s two-way impact could make her an alluring target in the second round. Fever coach Stephanie White highly values players who perform well on both ends. If Olsen fits the bill, she could be willing to keep her.

Podcaster sees teaming up with Kate Martin instead of Caitlin Clark as the best scenario for Lucy Olsen

Iowa had another player jump from college hoops to the WNBA last season. After Caitlin Clark went No. 1, Kate Martin landed with the Las Vegas Aces in the second round. Martin changed teams in the offseason, going to the Golden State Valkyries after the Aces left her unprotected in the expansion draft.

Podcaster Rosalina Lee digs into that situation for Lucy Olsen:

(4:45 mark)

“I think an ideal landing spot for Lucy Olsen would be the Golden State Valkyries at 17. Maybe picture perfect, joining Kate Martin, another Iowa alum. … The Golden State Valkyries, being a brand new team, with Kate Martin as the unofficial face of the franchise, could only be benefitting significantly from adding [Olsen] to the roster.”

Some scouts consider Olsen a sleeper in the draft. She could end up early instead of late in the second round. Only time will tell if Olsen ends up playing with Caitlin Clark or not.

