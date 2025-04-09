WNBA draft projections for Iowa players ft. Lucy Olsen

Iowa women's basketball is still riding the high of having last year's No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. Caitlin Clark was picked up by the Indiana Fever as the first pick and thrived in her first season to be named Rookie of the Year.
The Hawkeyes had a solid season without Clark, finishing 23-11 and securing a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With the April 14 WNBA draft approaching, the team will prepare to lose more stars to the professional league. Here are Iowa's top WNBA prospects to watch.
WNBA draft projections for Iowa players
Lucy Olsen, Guard
Projection: Second Round, Pick No. 21, Los Angeles Sparks
Lucy Olsen was Iowa's star in Clark's absence this season. She transferred to the University after three seasons at Villanova and stood out for the Hawkeyes.
In her sole season at Iowa, Olsen led the squad in points per game, with 17.9, and assists, with 5.1. She shows potential as a two-way point guard, having averaged a team-best 1.3 steals per game as a senior.
Olsen likely won't be picked up in the first round of this year's WNBA draft, but she has a skill set that could serve a pro team well. She can expect to be picked up sometime in the second round.
Los Angeles has a starting point guard in Odyssey Sims, but could use depth in the position. Sims is 32, so the Sparks could be seeking a youthful point guard. Olsen is a stronger three-point shooter than Sims and averages more points per game. She would be a solid addition to the Los Angeles squad, which could select her with the No. 21 pick.
Sydney Affolter, Guard
Projection: Undrafted
Sydney Affolter spent the entirety of her college career at Iowa and emerged as a starter this season. She is an excellent rebounder, leading Iowa with 7.8 per game, while contributing 8.5 points and 2.7 assists on average.
The guard is a strong shooter from anywhere on the field but thrives from beyond the arc, where she shoots 46.3%. Like Olsen, she's a good defender, sharing the team's top steals record of 1.3 per game with the point guard.
Affolter is a solid guard and was a significant contributor to Iowa in her senior season. While she has a chance of being selected in the third and final round of the WNBA draft, it's more likely she will go undrafted.
Addison O'Grady, Forward
Projection: Undrafted
Addison O'Grady is another player who spent all four seasons at Iowa. As a senior, she saw her minutes increase significantly and made 18 starts, the first starts of her college career.
O'Grady's shooting makes her stand out, averaging 62.1% from the field. The forward scored 9.3 points per game this season, a huge increase from 3.9 last season. Her 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game are also up from her junior year. O'Grady led Iowa in blocks with 0.9 per game.
The forward grew her game as a senior and is an impressive shooter, but it likely won't be enough for her to be picked up in this year's WNBA draft.
AJ Ediger, Forward
Projection: Undrafted
In her senior season at Iowa, AJ Ediger played in 13 games, averaging just 3.5 minutes on the court. She shot 64.7% from the field but managed just 2.0 points per game. The forward averaged 0.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game.
Ediger served as a playmaker off the bench for the Hawkeyes some this season, but her stats likely won't stand out to WNBA teams this draft season.
