Chelsea Gray took home Finals MVP honors as she led Rose BC to the first-ever Unrivaled championship, taking down Vinyl BC in the championship game. The 10-year WNBA veteran was the leader of Rose BC throughout the season and one of the lead promotors of the 3v3 league in its first year.

She went as far as to suggest that the WNBA should adopt one of Unrivaled's perks; its childcare system.

Chelsea Gray has played for three teams during her WNBA career, racking up six All-Star nods, three All-WNBA appearances and three WNBA championships. Gray is one of the more respected players in the league today and quickly emerged as the experienced leader for a Rose BC team that featured Angel Reese, Kahleah Cooper and Brittney Sykes.

After winning the first ever Unrivaled Finals MVP honor on Monday, Gray took to social media on Wednesday to field questions from her fans.

One fan brought forth an intriguing question, asking Gray what, if anything, she wants the WNBA to adopt from Unrivaled to help both leagues grow and succeed. Chelsea Gray's answer was interesting but vitally important to WNBA players.

"Care for the babies!" said Gray about what the WNBA could take from Unrivaled's system. "Nanny league, childcare during games, etc."

Chelsea Gray has one son with her wife, Tipesa, whom they welcomed to the world in 2024. However, for WNBA players who have to travel for months at a time during the year, they don't always have the most time for their children.

Unrivaled tried to solve this problem by providing child services that would allow the players' children to be near and cared for while their parents played.

Chelsea Gray's desire for a WNBA nanny system is the next step in improving the league

Chelsea Gray is one of many mothers in the WNBA who have young children, and the league has made taking care of them a major point of concern in recent years. They have introduced systems that help families as they navigate through pregnancy and the early years of their child's life.

The new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) gives players a $5,000 annual stipend for childcare.

While the WNBA has taken steps towards making the lives of their mothers easier, a nanny service at games or near teams' facilities could be on the horizon. Implementing these changes would allow families to be closer when teams are at home and ensure that children will be taken care of.

Chelsea Gray and the rest of the WNBA's Player Association (WNBPA) secured a new CBA agreement this winter. Along with increasing the salaries of players starting next season, players were sure to fight for more resources when it came to taking care of their kids.

Now that the Unrivaled season has wrapped, both the players and the league has a chance to reflect and implement improvements.

