"Career 5 APG" - WNBA fans rip Caitlin Clark being overshadowed threefold by 6x All-Star as league's best passer

Caitlin Clark ranked No. 2 behind Chelsea Gray for the league's best passer title in the WNBA General Managers' survey ahead of the start of the 2025 season on Friday. Clark received 25 percent of the votes while Gray received the remaining 75 percent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reacting to Gray receiving three times more votes compared to Clark for the category, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their disapproval.

"Career 5 APG," a fan said.

"WNBA GMs aren't serious people," another fan said.

"maybe in the other direction," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Yeah I call bs on this poll," a fan said.

Ad

"It's flat out wrong," another fan said.

"They must like the flair over the quantity and consistency," a fan said.

Caitlin Clark had a historic rookie season last year and broke various assists records, including most single-season assists with 329, and most single-game assists with 19. The Indiana Fever star concluded her rookie campaign averaging 8.4 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Gray is coming off a 4.9 assists per game season, and had a peak of 7.3 assists per game (2023) in the course of her 10-year career so far. However, the six-time WNBA All-Star has had a lot more time to make her case as a great passer, and the poll may look different after Clark's sophomore season.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Chelsea Gray tie for best PG honor in survey

In the same survey among WNBA GMs, Caitlin Clark and Chelsea Gray received 50 percent of the votes each as they tied for the top point guard in the league title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark also came out on top as best shooting guard with 33 percent of the votes while Kayla McBride and Sabrina Ionescu tied for No. 2 with 25 percent. The 2024 Rookie of the Year and Courtney Vandersloot tied for No. 2 for best basketball IQ with 18 percent of the votes each, while Chelsea Gray was listed on top with 36 percent.

Clark and Gray have faced each other three times so far. While the Indiana Fever star has the better individual stats in their head-to-head, the Las Vegas Aces star has won all three of those encounters.

Caitlin Clark will have three more opportunities to try and clinch a win against Chelsea Gray in the upcoming 2025 regular season. They will face each other for the first time in the season on Jun. 22, followed by two matchups in July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More