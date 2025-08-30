"Careful you’re gonna get fined": Caitlin Clark drops blunt reaction to $90,000 teammate's fiery attack at officials

Caitlin Clark had to step in and keep Indiana Fever teammate Sydney Colson from racking up a fine. Absent for the entirety of the season, Sydney Colson was glued to her social media while watching the Fever’s clash with the LA Sparks on Friday.Colson criticized the officiating, particularly pointing out the no-calls against Kelsey Mitchell.“At a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars,” Colson wrote on X. “The way she gets assaulted is insane actually &amp; I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges.”Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINKAt a certain point in the league’s existence, ima need for Kelsey Mitchell to get the same whistle as other stars. The way she gets assaulted is insane actually &amp;amp;amp; I’ve considered roping my sister in to have her office pursue charges.Caitlin Clark, who was also sidelined for the contest, was one of many to react to Colson’s tweet. Colson, who is set to earn $90,000 during the 2025 season, was warned by the star guard to be careful with her choice of words so she wouldn’t get hit with a heavy penalty by the league.“Careful you’re gonna get fined!” Clark replied.Mitchell made two trips to the charity stripe, knocking down just one of her four free throw attempts. She also played a key role in the 76–75 victory by adding 12 points, along with two rebounds and three assists.Caitlin Clark also expressed frustration over Kelsey Mitchell’s no-callThe most obvious missed call from the Indiana Fever–LA Sparks game on Friday came midway through the second quarter. Kelsey Mitchell, working around Aliyah Boston’s screen, was grabbed and pulled by Kelsey Plum.Despite the clear foul, the officials let the play continue. Mitchell still managed to finish the drive with a layup, but the Fever were visibly frustrated and called out the officiating.Caitlin Clark stood up from the bench and shouted at the referees:“Call it, call it.”Lexie Hull also rose from her seat in protest. Although the cameras didn’t catch her exact actions or words, officials hit her with a technical foul.Caitlin Clark’s frustration was also evident after the final buzzer went off. Even with the Fever’s narrow one-point win, she went charging towards the officials after the game, visibly upset about how the final few seconds had been handled. Aliyah Boston quickly stepped in, keeping Clark from escalating the confrontation.