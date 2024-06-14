Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife LaLa shows love to Angel Reese's outfit rocked with $1325 Chanel Sneakers

Angel Reese, even during her collegiate days with the LSU Tigers, already had a formidable fashion game. Reese only underlined her passion for different styles when she stunned fans with her outfit during the 2024 WNBA Draft. The former “Bayou Barbie” has not looked back now that she is with the Chicago Sky.

On Thursday, she went on Instagram to show off what she was wearing after Chicago’s 83-75 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Despite the loss, it didn’t dampen her spirit by coming out with another eye-opening outfit.

Angel Reese was still in top form with a black cotton rib seamless Onesie from Alexander Wang that was complemented by a black back. She completed the look with a white $1325 Chanel sneakers based on the brand’s website.

LaLa Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's former wife, promptly reacted to the Sky forward’s style with a handful of “lovely” emojis.

LaLa Anthony dropped "lovely" emojis after seeing Angel Reese's style. [photo: Reese IG]

One of Reese’s teammates, Kysre Gondrezick also tossed in her thoughts:

“May look light but it’s heavy tho”

Reese's Sky teammate Kysre Gondrezick also reacted. [photo: Reese IG]

LaLa Anthony is no stranger to fashion as she was a former MTV VJ and reality TV star. She also remains a social media influencer with 14.8 million followers on Instagram. Having her praise Reese’s style is a good thing for the Sky rookie.

Gondrezick’s appreciation might be underrated but should carry some weight as well. Although she is a fringe player in Chicago’s roster, she also has a solid following on IG due to her fashion sense.

Angel Reese must have the style she wanted to pull off based on Anthony, Gondrezick and most of the fans’ reactions on IG.

Basketball fans will be waiting to see Angel Reese’s pregame outfit for the Washington Mystics game

On Friday, the Chicago Sky will be in Washington to take on the Mystics at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. As a Randallstown, Maryland native, Angel Reese will have no shortage of fans. The Sky’s road game against the Mystics might not seem so because of Reese’s home appearance.

Besides how she will do on the court, fans who will troop to the arena will also be closely watching the rookie’s pregame outfit. Her entrances have been highly anticipated due to her style and charisma since the season started. The game against the Mystics will be no different, particularly with a crowd that considers her an inspiration.

The "Chi Barbie" has flaunted her style versatility this season. Perhaps she can come up with something that will prompt LaLa Anthony to comment again.