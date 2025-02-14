"Carry with you forever": Sue Bird echoes Tom Brady's Super Bowl sentiment to make feelings clear on emotional burden of losing Finals

WNBA legend Sue Bird agreed with Tom Brady's comments about losing championship games (or series) and how athletes feel afterward. Bird won four championships during her illustrious career with the Seattle Storm, but knows a thing or two about how the people on the other side of the road feel after a big loss.

During Thursday's edition of her "A Touch More" podcast with Megan Rapinoe, Bird talked about how those losses can affect high-level athletes. She started by sharing Brady's quote on his Super Bowl losses.

"I think about the three losses probably more than I think about the seven wins. It hurts to lose this game," Brady said.

After Rapinoe said she wanted to play in every important game regardless of the outcome, Sue Bird clarified that she lost once while playing in Russia.

"I'm torn. I don't like it. I don't want it," she said. "I got to the Finals, it means my team was good enough to win the whole team and now I have a level of disappointment I'm not comfortable with, but I don't want to carry around. I don't want to go to the Finals and know that I could have won and I lost.

"It's the things that I think they could have actually won and failed. Those are types of losses you never get over and I don't have a lot to pull from in my experience and I just think that type of disappointment is something you carry with you forever," she added. (30:00 mark)

This comes after the Kansas City Chiefs were humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX. Bird went 4-0 in the WNBA Finals but clearly explained what type of losses must hurt players the most.

Sue Bird says WNBA team is championship contender after offseason moves

Speaking of titles, Sue Bird believes the Indiana Fever did more than enough to put together a championship-caliber team for the 2025 WNBA season. He referred to the Fever as "immediate contenders" after they signed Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson.

More than that, they traded for Sophie Cunningham. Bonner's addition, says Bird, is what made the Fever stand out over other squads that had busy offseasons. Caitlin Clark is coming from terrific rookie season and is set to lead this new-look Fever to the promised land alongside Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell and under Stephanie White.

