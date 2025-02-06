"Immediate contender" - 4× WNBA champion breaks down Caitlin Clark-led Fever's latest trade move for title push

WNBA legend Sue Bird shared her thoughts on the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever offseason moves. The team had a busy week to end January and start February which put them on the map as a legitimate championship contender.

Bird noted that after returning to the playoff with Clark leading the charge, the front office made the right additions to elevate her game, calling the Fever "immediate contenders" following a series of signings and trades to bolster their ranks. During this week's edition of her "A Touch More" show, Bird praised the addition of Natasha Howard.

"I think Natasha Howard certainly stands out. I loved, loved playing with Tash. She's just this glue player that doesn't get enough shine for what she does, because a lot of what she does doesn't show up on the box score, but she's just always in the right place at the right time. A player like that complements what Indiana is building.

She then lauded the moves to get Sophie Cunningham, who she called "tough mentally and physically" and DeWanna Bonner, who was the player who made them stand out. Bird added that adding the former Sun star changes everything for the franchise but noted an advantage the forward brings.

"Now the expectations have changed, I'm sure the way they're approaching the season has changed. The biggest part of DB joining this team is that she's already played for Steph [White], so I think that's gonna help bridge the gap," Bird said.

The Indiana Fever are coming from a 20-20 record, the sixth seed in the league and a first-round elimination against the Sun. Something similar to that would be considered a failure for this team, as they've put together a terrific squad talented enough to challenge the top teams in the W.

Caitlin Clark shares her verdict on Indiana Fever adding three major players this offseason

Sue Bird isn't the only one pumped by Indiana's offseason moves. Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on their busy winter, showing her gratitude for how the team got to work to add the necessary pieces to compete for a title.

"Obviously we made some great moves. I think Kelly and Amber and the whole Fever organization are helping us win now and I think that's really important," she said.

After winning the Rookie of the Year award, Clark is set to elevate her game and lead Indiana to compete for the biggest prize.

