"Cathy Engelbert is a disgusting DEI hire" -WNBA fans explode as Cheryl Reeve suspended for Lynx's must win Game 4 after fiery post match remarks 

Game 3 of the Phoenix Mercury-Minnesota Lynx semifinal series was filled with drama as Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve ended up getting ejected late in the fourth quarter. Reeve was upset with the league's officiating on the play where star forward Napheesa Collier got injured.

As soon as Alyssa Thomas scored an open layup after a steal, Reeve rushed to the court, arguing with a referee. The Lynx staff and the players had to hold her back before she received her second technical foul and was ejected from the game.

After the 84-76 loss, the Reeve questioned the league's officiating in a postgame conference. As it always happens when someone speaks about the referees, the Lynx coach was slammed with a punishment.

Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBA Cheryl Reeve suspended 1 game for conduct and comments after Friday's Game 3 loss at Phoenix.

The WNBA announced on Saturday that Reeve has been suspended for one game because of her conduct and comments after Game 3 loss.

Fans swarmed social media with their opinions on the matter.

"Cathy Engelbert is a disgusting DEI hire that knows nothing about basketball, she should be fired immediately, coach Reeve might not have the best temperament but what she said is 100% true," one fan commented.

"Where’s Cathy Engelbert’s suspension for being an incompetent Commissioner?" another fan said.

"Joke league. Cathy should resign," another fan said.

One fan criticized the league for not tolerating criticism of its quality of refereeing.

"This league is never going to grow if we’re suspending people for complaining about the refs when they deserve criticism," the fan commented.

"I knew the WNBA was gonna punish the f**k out of her, but damn she can’t even coach her last game 😭😭😭," another fan said.

"Chose to suspend her after calling them out on their bull s**t!" another fan said.

Cheryl Reeve slams the WNBA for allowing physicality in the league

In the postgame conference following the Game 3 loss, Cheryl Reeve expressed her displeasure with the league's officiating system. She criticized the WNBA for allowing physicality in the league and stated that it insinuated injuries and fights.

She mentioned Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon's recent comments on the increased physicality in the playoffs and the league's decision to turn a blind eye to the matter.

"You're hearing it from the other series, you're hearing other coaches, you’re hearing Becky talk about, when you let the physicality happen, people get hurt, there’s fights," Reeve said (Timetsamp 0:10). "And this is the look our league wants, for some reason."

Reeve ended her speech, remarking that Napheesa Collier took no free throws in the entire game and had to exit the game with a terrible-looking injury.

