Cathy Engelbert's unfiltered statement proves why Caitlin Clark is miles ahead of Angel Reese

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert made some comments about Caitlin Clark's popularity while seemingly ignoring Angel Reese. Clark and Reese were the faces of their draft class, taking the league by storm and helping increase the overall ratings.
Speaking on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Engelbert was asked about Clark's impact on the WNBA and how the league will balance her promotion along with other stars. She mentioned the millions of viewers that the Indiana Fever star brought while also mentioning the likes of A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
"No league is ever about one player, but in this case, Caitlin brought tens of millions of new viewers to the W," Engelbert said. "There’s no denying that impact, not just in the WNBA but in the world of sports. Adam (Silver) and I talk all the time about this. She's the most popular athlete in America."
The commissioner added:
"You want to make sure that you balance your other stars like A'ja Wilson, like Breanna Stewart. Napheesa Collier killed it last year. She was the runner-up MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year."
In the clip above, Cathy Engelbert failed to mention Angel Reese as one of the most popular stars in the WNBA. There's no denying that Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in the league, but it's all about balance in terms of promotion.
The WNBA needs to ensure that players such as A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu and more are properly marketed. Reese belongs in that category just for her social media presence and loyal fan base.
The only problem the league is facing at the moment is the amount of online hate some of their players are receiving. These are growing pains for the WNBA and its players as part of its goal to become a bigger and more profitable league.
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese set to renew rivalry at start of the WNBA season
The WNBA is banking on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to deliver on opening week, with the Indiana Fever hosting the Chicago Sky on May 17. Clark and Reese have been touted as rivals due to their stark contrast, which began way back in college at Iowa and LSU, respectively.
Clark got the upper hand on Reese last season, with the Fever beating the Sky 3-1 in the regular season series. The Fever superstar also won the WNBA Rookie of the Year over Reese, who received just one first-place vote, which stopped Clark from winning the award unanimously.
It will be interesting to see how their first game of the season goes, especially with both teams overhauling their rosters.
