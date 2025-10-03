"Cathy no one cares" - Sophie Cunningham rips WNBA commissioner for overlooking Caitlin Clark’s impact & claiming credit for league growth

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham chimed in on Cathy Engelbert's comments on her teammate Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Earlier this week, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier recounted a previous conversation with the WNBA commissioner about Clark. According to Collier, Engelbert believes that the league is the reason for Clark's popularity, and that the two-time All-Star "should be grateful" to her and to the WNBA.

In Friday's episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunnigham discussed the comments with co-host West Wilson. Cunningham criticized Engelbert for "disrespecting" Clark, who is arguably the league's most popular star.

Ad

Trending

"Great leaders want to see other people be more successful than them," Cunningham said (Timestamp: 15:43). "They wanna make sure they're cared for. ... You can be respectful and treat your product, the product of why people are paying attention, why people are buying certain jersey. Treat your product with respect.

"Like be a great leader. She's not, in any sense. And it's just the disrespect is just crazy to me."

Ad

Cunnigham added that while the league is on a "pivotal point" with millions of new fans, all Engelbert is concerned about is herself.

"All of her statements, it's all like, 'I got us here' and 'I should.' Cathy, no one cares. Literally, no one cares."

Ad

During her exit interview on Thursday, Clark was asked about Collier's comments and Engelbert's remarks about her. The former Rookie of the Year told the media that Collier "said it all" and made "valid points."

Sophie Cunningham advises Cathy Engelbert: "It's fine to admit when you need help"

In the same podcast episode, Sophie Cunningham and West Wilson discussed how the WNBA leadership should realize its shortcomings.

Ad

"It's fine to admit when you need help, right?" Cunningham said (Timestamp: 19:53). "It's OK to understand when you're not cut out for something. Well then, bring people in who are. My thing is you got to keep growing. You always need to keep growing. And with that, the league needs to keep growing.

"That doesn't mean that we have the same criteria and the same things we did from Year 1 of the W."

Ad

Sophie Cunningham's remarks were in line with Napheesa Collier's comments that Cathy Engelbert should have "accountability."

Several players have backed up Collier, and some fans and analysts have called for a change in the WNBA's leadership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More