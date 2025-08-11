"CC already trying out the crutches"- WNBA fans in stitches over Caitlin Clark's shenanigans with injured Sydney Colson during Fever practice

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever suffered season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. However, despite the setback, the guards were with the team in a practice session on Monday.Both Colson and McDonald suffered their injuries during Thursday's 95-60 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. On Sunday, the Fever announced that they have signed Odyssey Sims to an emergency hardship contract.Several fans reacted to the clip posted by Indy Star's Chloe Peterson, showing a part of Monday's practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Colson appeared on crutches, while McDonald's injured right leg was on a scooter.&quot;CC already trying out the crutches, that scooter is next 🤣,&quot; a fan said.WNBA Louvre @WNBAlouvreLINK@chloepeterson67 CC already trying out the crutches, that scooter is next 🤣s @RT_Links123LINK@chloepeterson67 CC trying taking Syd's crutches and Lexie playing with Aari's scooter 😆. 💜 This team.Other fans said Clark should stay away from Colson's crutches.ATRJESUSWBB @ATRJESUSWBBLINK@chloepeterson67 Stay away from those crutches CC. Chill out please.CC22Fan @cc22_fanLINK@chloepeterson67 CC taking Syds crutches in the beginning. Stay far away from those CC no need for themHere are other fan reactions:Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINK@chloepeterson67 Notably too, Caitlin still does not appear to be in normal practice attire.MD Olive @OliveFlyingLINK@chloepeterson67 I love seeing Aari and Syd with the team! 🫶♥️ Welcome Odyssey, good to see her on the court. 🔥Colson was assessed with a torn left ACL following an awkward landing during the game against Phoenix. Meanwhile, McDonald has a broken bone in her foot.Peterson noted that the injuries to both players qualified Indiana to become eligible to sign players to hardship contracts. However, should the Fever sign two hardship players, they need to release one player once Clark returns to action.Sims, the No. 2 pick of the 2014 draft, has career averages of 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The one-time WNBA All-Star played 12 games with the LA Sparks this season before being released last month, putting up 9.8 ppg and 3.5 apg on 41.7% shooting.Stephanie White gives an update on Caitlin Clark's injuryDuring Monday's practice, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Caitlin Clark's groin injury. According to White, the two-time WNBA All-Star was able to increase her individual workout but did not practice with the team.&quot;No return to practice,&quot; White said. &quot;She's been able to get a little bit more of her full-court running with all her body weight. It's really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance to do longer periods of time. She's been able to do a little bit more on the court in terms of how she moves, but not in the practice yet.&quot;Indiana's matchup against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday will mark Caitlin Clark's 20th missed game this season. The contest will also be Clark's 11th straight missed game due to a right groin issue.Getting Caitlin Clark healthy for the final stretch of the season is crucial for Indiana's playoff push. The Fever are tied for No. 5 in the standings with an 18-14 record. With 12 games remaining, they are just two and a half games out of the second seed and have a two-game lead for the eighth and final playoff spot.