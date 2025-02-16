"CC got harassed bc of that" - Fans bash A'ja Wilson for sparking hate on Caitlin Clark after massive revelation on Nike deal

Caitlin Clark's supporters were outraged after A'ja Wilson revealed massive details of her signature Nike shoe deal. On Saturday, Wilson confirmed she had known about this contract for two years but had to keep it from her parents because she had signed an NDA with the company.

However, after Nike announced their multi-year partnership with Clark in 2024, a series of tweets from Wilson and her former teammate Sydney Colson, who is now on the Indiana Fever, sparked outrage against Clark. Many fans believed Clark presumably got a deal with Nike in place before Wilson, citing her "white privilege."

After Nike announced that they had signed Clark to a lucrative multi-year extension and that she would get her own signature shoe, Wilson tweeted this in April 2024:

"Always remember what is delayed is not denied …"

Meanwhile, her old teammate, Sydney Colson, followed up on it a few days later, saying;

"I meeeaaan, I might get a shoe before @_ajawilson22 at this rate"

Wilson replied to that tweet with a series of laughing emojis, saying:

"Sydney!!"

Caitlin Clark's supporters remembered this and the 'harassment' their favorite player had to deal with after A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson's tweets.

Following Wilson's revelation that she knew this deal for two years and didn't stop the hatred that followed Clark because of her tweets, the Fever star's fans lashed out at her counterpart. One fan wrote:

"lol 2 years and she acted like a victim. also cc got harassed bc of that tweet. @_ajawilson22 go to hell man"

Another added:

"Am I supposed to be happy for her? She pretended to bent about Clark getting hers when all the while she knew... That's dishonest and total BS."

One fan said:

"Nothing is authentic about this woman"

Another added:

"We were all gaslit btw. nasty work. never forget"

One fan tweeted:

One fan said:

"So, it wasn’t delayed or denied after all. You dragged CC through a year of bad publicity just because of your own insecurities . Shameful behavior."

