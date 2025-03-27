"CC has insane motion" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark joins Serena Williams on NFL discussion forum

Caitlin Clark and Serena Williams, two of the biggest names in women's sports, are set to participate in an NFL discussion forum centered around flag football. Flag Football is about to become an Olympic sport in 2028 and the NFL has an idea to launch a professional women's flag football league.

Ad

However, the idea is still in the budding stages and a panel discussion will be held next week to explore the subject. According to Front Office Sports, Caitlin Clark will join tennis legend Serena Williams, NFL legend Eli Manning, and Broncos co-owner Mellody Hudson as a panelist in the discussion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A fan reported the news in the official WNBA subreddit and other fans flooded the comments section with their opinions on CC joining the legends for a discussion on women's sport. One fan complimented Clark's meteoric rise to stardom in their comment:

"CC has insane motion."

Other fans joined the praise train and expressed similar sentiments on the subject.

"The 2 most marketable women in sports," one fan wrote.

Ad

"People will complain about the NFL including Caitlin Clark, but she is one of the most marketable pro athletes (man or woman) in this moment. She was a multi-sport athlete as a teenager. I'm sure this will help encourage the league to bring opportunities to young girls and woman to pursue their athletic goals," another fan wrote.

Ad

Fans react to Clark's inclusion on the NFL discussion panel.

FOS reported the news on its X, formerly Twitter, handle, and fans there had the same response.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Go Caitlin, may they listen with open minds and vision," another fan tweeted.

"FACE OF WOMEN SPORTS. I FEAR," another fan tweeted.

Clark was involved in multiple sports before she settled on basketball and became a household name. She is currently enjoying the offseason but will soon join the Fever at training camp before the new WNBA season.

What other sports did Caitlin Clark play before becoming a basketball sensation?

Caitlin Clark is most prominently known for her skills and incredible shooting prowess on the hardwood, but few fans know that the Indiana Fever guard is a multisport athlete who has played more than one sport on a high level. Per an article by Jordan Morey published on Fever's official website on Apr. 15, the Rookie of the Year tested her hand in softball, volleyball, tennis and golf before focusing on basketball.

Ad

CC plays her shot from the 14th tee before The ANNIKA. (Source: Getty)

Moreover, very few people know that Clark also played soccer on the varsity level before committing to basketball. She was great at the sport and was named to the first-team All-State in her freshman season. However, Clark chose basketball as her main sport and made the best of her opportunities. Now, the Fever guard has been seen playing golf as the only other sport. During this off-season, Clark participated in a few pro-golfing tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas