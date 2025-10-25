"CC will NEVER willingly leave Aliyah or Kelsey": Fever Fans React to Kelsey Mitchell's Narrative-Busting Statement on Chemistry With Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell recently praised her teammate Caitlin Clark. Mitchell said that despite being sidelined for the majority of the season, the former Rookie of the Year's presence had a positive impact on the team.There has been speculation on social media that Mitchell might leave Indiana, citing her chemistry with Clark. However, Mitchell's comments on Friday's episode of &quot;Bird's Eye View&quot; seemed to have squashed the rumors.&quot;(Clark) wasn't trying to take over,&quot; Mitchell said. &quot;Within our locker room, she wasn't trying to be bigger than anyone else, and I think the way her style of play ended up complimenting me, it ended up complimenting (Aliyah Boston).&quot;Several fans reacted to Mitchell's comments on X. Some predicted that the three-time WNBA All-Star would not leave the Fever, citing her bond with several of her teammates.&quot;I've said it before: CC will NEVER willingly leave Aliyah or Kelsey or Lexi or Sophie or even Aari and Syd. She LOVES her teammates.&quot;Kevin Helmick @mickhelmick4LINK@GaterGoggles I've said it before: CC will NEVER willingly leave Aliyah or Kelsey or Lexi or Sophie or even Aari and Syd. She LOVES her teammates.Fever Pitch @SammyDavisson85LINK@GaterGoggles I knew it when she said she's gonna have Lex &amp; CC &amp; Soph so the football training with her this year🔥🔥 she loves them &amp; knows how special this code is.. and that if everyone was healthy she would have had the help to beat Vegas and get to the finish line as a groupOthers threw shots at those who criticized the Fever's star duo.😇 @ImNotChris06LINK@GaterGoggles They bout to be real mad 😂😂😂😂 that goes for the KM and CC haters 😂😂😂😂😂jojo07 @incogneeeetoLINK@GaterGoggles I will never understand the blindness of not seeing the incredible chemistry, especially between the Big 3. I rebuke any negativity and jealousy toward one of my favorite players, Kelsey Mitchell. I don’t pay attention to that BS, but from what I peripherally catch, some peopleMeanwhile, some predicted that Indiana would be a championship contender for some time with Clark and Mitchell leading the team.Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021LINK@GaterGoggles That “we over me” mentality is exactly why this team is going to have multiple 🏆s together before it’s all said and done. And it’s going to be a beautiful and epic run to witness.Lily @BeHappy30766814LINK@GaterGoggles Need to run it back with the best backcourt in the league. Give CC the keys and let Kelsey run and unlock and no one’s stopping them.Mitchell led Indiana in scoring this season with 20.2 points per game. She finished in the top five of the MVP voting and was named to the All-WNBA First Team.Kelsey Mitchell comments on free agencyKelsey Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent for the second straight offseason. Her one-year, $249,244 supermax contract expired at the end of the 2025 season.In Sue Bird's podcast on Friday, the 5-foot-8 guard said he intends to weigh her options in free agency. Mitchell added that while her family matters in her impending decision, she noted that she has a strong connection with Indiana.&quot;On the flip side of things of knowing what Indiana means to me, it's paramount. It's huge,&quot; Mitchell said (Timestamp: 1:10:58). &quot;It's a lot of what ifs, but I like to think that in the right realm of work, I cannot not think about Indiana. ... So, it's a combination of both.&quot;Mitchell has spent her entire career with the franchise. In the exit interviews earlier this month, Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox said re-signing Mitchell is the team's top priority. Fever coach Stephanie White echoed the same sentiment on Wednesday's &quot;Fever Insider&quot; podcast.