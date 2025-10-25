  • home icon
  • "CC will NEVER willingly leave Aliyah or Kelsey": Fever Fans React to Kelsey Mitchell's Narrative-Busting Statement on Chemistry With Caitlin Clark

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:09 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Fever Fans React to Kelsey Mitchell's Narrative-Busting Statement on Chemistry With Caitlin Clark (Image source: Getty)

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell recently praised her teammate Caitlin Clark. Mitchell said that despite being sidelined for the majority of the season, the former Rookie of the Year's presence had a positive impact on the team.

There has been speculation on social media that Mitchell might leave Indiana, citing her chemistry with Clark. However, Mitchell's comments on Friday's episode of "Bird's Eye View" seemed to have squashed the rumors.

"(Clark) wasn't trying to take over," Mitchell said. "Within our locker room, she wasn't trying to be bigger than anyone else, and I think the way her style of play ended up complimenting me, it ended up complimenting (Aliyah Boston)."
Several fans reacted to Mitchell's comments on X. Some predicted that the three-time WNBA All-Star would not leave the Fever, citing her bond with several of her teammates.

"I've said it before: CC will NEVER willingly leave Aliyah or Kelsey or Lexi or Sophie or even Aari and Syd. She LOVES her teammates."
Others threw shots at those who criticized the Fever's star duo.

Meanwhile, some predicted that Indiana would be a championship contender for some time with Clark and Mitchell leading the team.

Mitchell led Indiana in scoring this season with 20.2 points per game. She finished in the top five of the MVP voting and was named to the All-WNBA First Team.

Kelsey Mitchell comments on free agency

Kelsey Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent for the second straight offseason. Her one-year, $249,244 supermax contract expired at the end of the 2025 season.

In Sue Bird's podcast on Friday, the 5-foot-8 guard said he intends to weigh her options in free agency. Mitchell added that while her family matters in her impending decision, she noted that she has a strong connection with Indiana.

"On the flip side of things of knowing what Indiana means to me, it's paramount. It's huge," Mitchell said (Timestamp: 1:10:58). "It's a lot of what ifs, but I like to think that in the right realm of work, I cannot not think about Indiana. ... So, it's a combination of both."

Mitchell has spent her entire career with the franchise. In the exit interviews earlier this month, Fever chief operating officer and general manager Amber Cox said re-signing Mitchell is the team's top priority. Fever coach Stephanie White echoed the same sentiment on Wednesday's "Fever Insider" podcast.

