"Certain doors opened because she came to Fever" - Kelsey Mitchell credits Caitlin Clark for changing Fever’s trajectory with back-to-back playoff run

Since being selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, Caitlin Clark, a star for the Indiana Fever, has provided numerous opportunities for other WNBA players. With her stardom, more people watch women's basketball and it has allowed them to have various opportunities. Her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, knows this and appreciates her being part of it.Ahead of Game 2 against the Las Vegas Aces, Mitchell spoke highly about Clark's contributions to the team and the league.“As a friend and a player, you grow to appreciate her because certain doors have opened because she’s come to the Fever,” Mitchell said. “You have to respect that and I love the teammate and person in her because she’s accepted it with so much grace and even welcomed us with open arms to make this thing happen.”With Caitlin Clark, the Fever has transformed into a title-contending team. They've gone to the postseason in back-to-back years now. In 2024, their time in the playoffs was limited as they were eliminated in the first round. But things are different now that they've advanced to the second round.Caitlin Clark was fined $200 for her comments on social mediaCaitlin Clark received a $200 fine from the WNBA for her comments on social media. Clark is dealing with an injury, which is why she's been ruled out for the entire 2025 campaign. But that doesn't mean she can't show her support for her team.In Game 1 of the Fever's second-round series against the Aces, Clark was energized by their 89-73 victory. It was all thanks to veteran star Kelsey Mitchell, who had 34 points, three assists and two steals in 66.7% shooting from the field.On Instagram, Clark jokingly criticized the way the game was officiated.&quot;Refs couldn't stop us,&quot; Clark commented.&quot;Elite bench mob,&quot; she added.After noticing, the WNBA fined the Fever star. Clark made it known to her fans about the fine on her recent X post. Her recent social media update energized her fans for Game 2.&quot;Got fined $200 for this lol😂😂😂😂😂BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!! @IndianaFever&quot; Clark posted.Ahead of the second game of their series against the Aces, Mitchell was interviewed by ESPN. During the interview, the $269,244 guard was asked about her thoughts on the fine that Caitlin Clark received from the WNBA.According to Mitchell, the former Iowa star has a unique sense of humor, and not everyone knows about it. “I’m pretty sure somebody took care of it for her,” Mitchell said (6:30).“I love it because — people don’t know this about Caitlin, but she has an unbelievable, funny sense of humor. I think the tweet was the tweet. But you just have to know CC didn’t know that. It’s nothing but love coming from that kid. Her energy and her effort to support our team is just her way of doing it.”She uses it to show her support for the Fever and to have fun with her teammates.