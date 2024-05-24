"Champs Only": Dwyane Wade's reaction to Chicago Sky's streak-ending win over Liberty goes viral

Former Miami Heat player and NBA icon Dwyane Wade reacted to the Chicago Sky's 90-81 win over the New York Liberty. Breanna Stewart & Co. suffered their first loss of the season after winning four straight games.

Wade reacted to the win by reposting a tweet made by the official account of the Chicago Sky. Wade accompanied his repost with the caption:

"Champs Only."

Dwyane Wade's reaction has now garnered over 233,000 views and is going viral on social media, with many fans flooding the comments section to express their views on Sky's recent win.

With this triumph, the Chicago Sky halted the New York Liberty's undefeated streak. The tweet announcing Sky's triumph over Liberty included a message that threw success right in the face of the New York-based team, implying that they didn't care about their streak.

Dwyane Wade is a part-owner of the Chicago Sky, having invested in the team in July last year. Although the former NBA star is a Miami Heat icon, he is a Chicago native who also praised the Sky on WNBA draft night. He welcomed Kamilla Cardoso and former LSU player Angel Reese to the franchise on draft night.

Miami Heat honored Dwyane Wade with a bronze statue

Dwyane Wade is a key figure in Miami Heat history. The former NBA star played 16 seasons and the majority of them were with the Miami Heat.

On January 15, 2024, the Heat announced they would honor Wade's contribution to the franchise by erecting a bronze statue of him in front of the Kaseya Center. Heat's president, Pat Riley, had some nice words for Wade when he announced:

"When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it,” Riley said. “Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade County. I cannot think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy."

Sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León from the Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany have been commissioned to create the statue of Wade. The sculptors have great experience in creating statues of NBA players and their works include statues of Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and many more.

The unveiling ceremony for the Dwyane Wade statue is expected to be later this year.