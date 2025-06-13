"Check your dm": Caitlin Clark immediately responds to emotional young fan after getting tickets to Fever vs Aces

A family of Caitlin Clark fans caused a sensation on Instagram on Thursday. The parents of a young girl informed her that they would watch the June 22 game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. The young fan couldn't hold back her tears in reaction to the surprise.
The Fever superstar promptly responded to the viral post on Instagram.
“Check ur dm!”
The young girl couldn't stop thanking her parents for the chance to watch Caitlin Clark play. Although they don’t have courtside tickets, they were all excited to attend what the father called a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The Aces moved their showdown against the Fever from the Michelob ULTRA, their usual home floor, to the T-Mobile Arena to accommodate ticket demands. Last year, the Aces did the same thing in anticipation of fans wanting to see Clark play in Las Vegas.
The Clark fans who posted the video on Instagram are “Praying a Hail Mary” for the superstar guard’s “speedy recovery.” CC, as she is fondly called by many, has been out with a left quad injury since May 24. She hasn't played the last five games.
If Caitlin Clark doesn't return in the next few games, she could be ready in roughly 10 days to face the Las Vegas Aces. Clark might be available to play in front of the fans she responded to on Instagram.
Caitlin Clark’s status remains iffy in Fever’s next few games
Leading into Tuesday’s 77-58 loss to the Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White informed the media about Caitlin Clark’s status (via Chloe Peterson).
"I don't know if 'cleared' is the right word. We're ready to start ramping back up. … It's completely different when you're just doing one-on-one workouts (then) when you're out there in five-on-five, getting up and down the floor and moving laterally. She's been allowed to do some practicing, not everything.”
White added that they would play the “long game” if necessary. Despite its struggles, the team won't rush an early return from its franchise cornerstone.
The Indiana Fever have three more games on their slate before the highly anticipated showdown in Las Vegas with the Aces. Only time will tell if Clark will be ready to give her fans a highly awaited return.