"Check that s**t at the door": Natasha Howard's wife vows to 'go to war' against 'racist' Indiana Fever fans for harsh reactions

Natasha Howard's wife, Jac'Eil Duckworth, vowed to 'go to war' to protect her spouse from racism. On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever forward's wife shared her opinion in an X, formerly Twitter, post.

She warned fans of using Howard's name in hate posts and advised them to check their statements before they made them.

"Everybody else might let yall get away with talking shit about their spouse but I'll go to war about mine! Better check that sh** at the door," Duckworth wrote.

She continued her thoughts in another thread and mocked the fans by saying that racism was not going to work on her.

"Be mad, that's cool but that being racist ain't gone cut it with me! I'm not waiting on nobody to investigate sh** better keep Howard name to a minimum."

Duckworth expressed her protective thoughts for her wife under the comments section of a post trolling the Fever forward. The post sarcastically called Howard NaLyssa Smith for her poor performance in the 91-90 loss against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

The Fever suffered a close loss in their second regular season game and a decent performance from Natasha Howard even in the final quarter could have turned the game around for the Caitlin Clark-led squad. Howard ended the night with only six points and nine rebounds. She is averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner received custom bracelets from fans during meet and greet session

Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner attended a meet-and-greet session at Chicken Salad Chick in Avon on Tuesday. Wire Report WNBA shared a video from the Meet and Greet on their X handle.

In the video, the new Fever players are seated at a table as fans lineup to get their jerseys and merchandise signed by them. One fan gifted the two veterans with custom bracelets to express her belief in them and the new Fever squad.

Howard is seen putting on the bracelet as soon as she received it to honor and respect the gift and the fan's intentions. Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner are valuable additions to the Fever squad, who did not have any championship veteran experience on the roster.

Bonner and Howard both are multiple times WNBA champions and have played in the most intense situations. They are expected to bring wisdom in high-pressure moments and instill leadership in the young core players like Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark.

