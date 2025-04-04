Chelsea Gray reacts in 1-word as Las Vegas Aces star kick-starts training for new WNBA season

Chelsea Gray is coming off a terrific stint in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The veteran guard is set to help the Las Vegas Aces return to the top of the WNBA after a championship run in the 3-on-3 competition.

Ad

Following two weeks of rest, Gray is back in the lab to prepare for the 2025 season. The Aces weren't as sharp as they were during their back-to-back title runs, with the New York Liberty eliminating them in the second round of the 2024 playoffs.

The Aces shared a video of the star guard in the gym, writing a three-word message to hype up her return.

"POINTGAWD at work," they captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Gray shared the post on her Instagram story with a one-word message to seemingly let people know what's coming to the league this season.

"Loading..." she wrote.

Gray's story

Chelsea Gray and Co. have unfinished business after their tumultuous 2024 season. They went through major changes during the offseason, adding Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm in a trade that sent Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks, traded for Dana Evans and signed Tiffany Mitchell in free agency.

Ad

Gray will be leading them on the floor alongside A'ja Wilson. Considering how great of a leader she was in Unrivaled and the impressive level she showed in Miami, the Aces will be one of the top candidates to win it all next season.

Chelsea Gray praises Angel Reese's attitude after sharing touches with Chicago Sky forward

After spending two months with Angel Reese at Unrivaled, Chelsea Gray got to know more about the soon-to-be second-year forward. The guard led Rose BC to the championship in Miami, but getting help from teammates, especially Reese, proved to be crucial for the team.

Ad

During the March 26 episode of "Run It Back," Gray praised Reese's attitude.

"She's not ducking the smoke during the game," Gray said. "She's gonna talk mess all the time, and that's just her. So, I'm ready for it, and I'm gonna play against her. I'm gonna go ham on her if she tries to say anything to me."

She also highlighted Reese's ability to hype up her teammates. The leadership the former LSU star has shown turned a lot of heads, and Gray is happy to see how far Reese has come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback