Chennedy Carter sets record straight on viral Caitlin Clark scuffle from Fever star’s rookie year: "I love the hate"

Early in June 2024, Chennedy Carter received a ton of flak for a play against Caitlin Clark that many deemed “cheap” or “dirty.” Carter hip-checked the Indiana Fever star without going for the basketball. The WNBA upgraded the hit to a flagrant foul 1 on the former Chicago Sky guard after reviewing the play.

A day after the incident, Carter told reporters she had no “regrets” about the controversial play. She said she would embrace the “bad guy role” in women’s basketball.

On Sunday, Chennedy Carter set the record straight about the incident with Caitlin Clark:

“It happens in basketball. It’s just like one of those things. It’s kind of what happened and it spiraled out of control. … It was like a little tap, like, ‘I’m here not to harm you or anything.’

“My personal view is I don’t have anything against [Clark]. She’s a great player and so am I. … I love it, though. They think I hate it! I love the hate!”

Calling Clark great is a big turnaround from what Carter said after the hit against the Indiana Fever franchise cornerstone. Carter wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that “beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man?”

The Chicago Sky refused to give Carter a qualifying offer, making her an unrestricted free agent. With training camp about to start, the feisty guard is still without a team. She will likely be overseas playing while Clark and others play in the WNBA.

Chennedy Carter is 1-2 against Caitlin Clark

Chennedy Carter is 1-2 in her career against Caitlin Clark. She first played against the former Iowa superstar on June 1. Carter’s Chicago Sky lost 71-70. Roughly two weeks later, the controversial guard went 0-2 when facing Clark’s Fever. The Sky suffered a more comprehensive 91-83 loss in the rematch.

Carter finally broke through on Jun. 23 when she helped the Sky to an 88-87 win against the Fever. The former LA Sparks guard could not play in the final game between the Sky and the Fever.

Overall, Carter averaged 20.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in three meetings with Caitlin Clark. Unless she signs a WNBA contract again, she might not have a chance to play on the same court as the Fever superstar.

