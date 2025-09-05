Chennedy Carter started ‘hollering’ when she found out who Google says her girlfriend is

Chennedy Carter &quot;hollered&quot; at Google after she found out who the search engine thinks her girlfriend is. The former Chicago Sky guard shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories on Thursday.In the first story, she posted a screenshot of a Google search where she entered her name in the search box, followed by the word girlfriend. The search revealed Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers as her partner.Carter refuted it and asked the search engine to remove the false information from the internet.&quot;now please delete this. Im hollering😂😂,&quot; Carter wrote.Carter hollers at Google on her IG story. (Credits: @chennedycarter/IG)In the following story, Carter shared a mirror selfie. She wore a black jacket and black trousers with her hair down. Carter completed her look with black sunglasses.In the next two stories, Carter uploaded pictures of her girlfriend, including one where she sat next to her. She added a big orange emoji to not reveal her partner's face.Carter also posted solo picture of her and complimented her in the caption.&quot;the baddest,&quot; Carter wrote.Chennedy Carter shares pictures of her partner on her IG story. (Credits: @chennedycarter/IG)The woman in the photo had a red two-piece dress on and made a heart with her hands raised above her head.Chennedy Carter sends reminder to a fan after Angel Reese's concerning revelationChennedy Carter sent a reminder to a fan on X on Wednesday. The Chicago Sky fan base is in turmoil after Angel Reese issued a subtle warning about leaving the team in the future.The forward expressed her disappointment with the Sky in an interview with the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday. She committed to helping them grow, but added that she will look for other options if the situation does not improve.&quot;I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,&quot; Reese said.Following Reese's revelation, a fan listed the stars Chicago allowed to leave in the last decade. The fan compiled it without Carter's name in it, and the former Sky guard shared her reaction.&quot;i think you’re forgetting someone 😏,&quot; Carter tweeted.Chicago parted ways with Carter after last season, deciding not to extend her contract. She was the team's leading scorer last season, averaging 17.5 points per game on 48.7% shooting.