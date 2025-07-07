Cheryl Reeve takes a massive shot at Caitlin Clark's Fever after Lynx only get two All-Stars: "Teams at the top get a minimum of three" 

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve didn't hold back after Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever had three WNBA All-Star selections, including Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, despite a .500 record. On the other hand, the best team in the league, Minnesota, only had two All-Stars, Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams.

According to Reeve, historically, teams with a superior record have had more All-Stars. However, that wasn't the case this time. Indiana had three All-Stars despite struggling to create a separation from the .500 mark. Here's what Reeve said on Sunday after the WNBA All-Star reserves were announced:

"I don’t know why only Phee and Courtney are All-Stars when you have the best team in the league by a few games. There are teams that are below us in the standings by a lot that have three All-Stars. Historically, teams at the top get a minimum of three, often times four."

Lynx guard Kayla McBride and forward Alanna Smith were among the snubs. McBride is having a stellar season, averaging 15.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 14 games, while Smith has averaged 10.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.0 apg and 2.5 bpg in 17 outings.

The Lynx are 17-2 after Sunday's games, boasting a 4.5-game advantage over the next-best team in the standings.

