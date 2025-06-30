“Cheryl Reeve will ask for a trade”: WNBA fans react as Team USA and Lynx HC get chance to coach Caitlin Clark’s team at All-Star game 

More than Caitlin Clark being named captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, fans have been focusing on the fact that Cheryl Reeve will be coaching her team. This has given rise to fan reactions due to the ongoing controversy between Clark and Reeve.
As head coach of Team USA, Reeve notably left Clark off the roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This decision sparked debate across the basketball community. Since then, there has also been some quiet yet noticeable tension between the two. Now, with Reeve set to coach Clark in the All-Star Game on July 19, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing how their dynamic will unfold.
The official announcement for the coaches of the All-Star Game is still pending. But based on the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rules, the head coach of the team with the best regular season record as of July 4 will coach the team led by the captain who received the most fan votes.
With the Minnesota Lynx currently holding the top spot at 14-2, it’s almost certain that Cheryl Reeve will be coaching Caitlin Clark’s team, who received more fan votes (1,293,526) than Napheesa Collier (1,176,020).
Cheryl Reeve was slammed by journalist for tweeting against Caitlin Clark
Earlier in 2024, Cheryl Reeve found herself at the center of attention over her social media activity. In a now-deleted tweet, Reeve criticized the WNBA for focusing on promoting only Caitlin Clark. Shortly after, Clark was left off the Team USA Olympic roster.
Nearly a year later, journalist Christine Brennan revisited the issue during an interview, questioning Reeve’s professionalism.
"Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlin Clark, kind of blaming her for not having Minnesota Lynx games on TV, but only Caitlin games on TV.
"How is [Reeve's behavior] okay with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA basketball, that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool?" she added.
Reeve responded instantly by clarifying that her comments were not aimed at Clark. Instead, she said she had a problem with the WNBA's marketing strategy as they completely ignored the Chicago Sky-Minnesota Lynx matchup.