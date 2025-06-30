“Cheryl Reeve will ask for a trade”: WNBA fans react as Team USA and Lynx HC get chance to coach Caitlin Clark’s team at All-Star game 

More than Caitlin Clark being named captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, fans have been focusing on the fact that Cheryl Reeve will be coaching her team. This has given rise to fan reactions due to the ongoing controversy between Clark and Reeve.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As head coach of Team USA, Reeve notably left Clark off the roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This decision sparked debate across the basketball community. Since then, there has also been some quiet yet noticeable tension between the two. Now, with Reeve set to coach Clark in the All-Star Game on July 19, fans are eagerly anticipating seeing how their dynamic will unfold.

Michelle Nicolle• Gogetter_NeverQuitter @01bombshelle LINK I’m sure Cheryl will ask for a trade. 🤣

Ad

Tom Holloway @PastorTom2009 LINK She won’t let her start lol

Ad

Vanshay Murdock 🎥🎥 @VanshayM LINK I can’t wait for this collab

Ad

J.M.lll @JMIII320 LINK 😜🤭😂 that’s the 1st thing I thought about as soon as I saw the captains names released. Then my 2nd thought was… What’s Cheryl Reeves’s gonna do to make sure CC loses & Phee wins the All Star game. 🙄😳🤔

Ad

Ray @crashoutclark1 LINK Despite her comments she’s actually a really good coach excited to see this

Ad

lauralin @lauralininnis LINK Maybe Cheryl will find she likes her ...

Ad

The official announcement for the coaches of the All-Star Game is still pending. But based on the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rules, the head coach of the team with the best regular season record as of July 4 will coach the team led by the captain who received the most fan votes.

With the Minnesota Lynx currently holding the top spot at 14-2, it’s almost certain that Cheryl Reeve will be coaching Caitlin Clark’s team, who received more fan votes (1,293,526) than Napheesa Collier (1,176,020).

Ad

Cheryl Reeve was slammed by journalist for tweeting against Caitlin Clark

Earlier in 2024, Cheryl Reeve found herself at the center of attention over her social media activity. In a now-deleted tweet, Reeve criticized the WNBA for focusing on promoting only Caitlin Clark. Shortly after, Clark was left off the Team USA Olympic roster.

Nearly a year later, journalist Christine Brennan revisited the issue during an interview, questioning Reeve’s professionalism.

Ad

"Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlin Clark, kind of blaming her for not having Minnesota Lynx games on TV, but only Caitlin games on TV.

"How is [Reeve's behavior] okay with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA basketball, that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool?" she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Reeve responded instantly by clarifying that her comments were not aimed at Clark. Instead, she said she had a problem with the WNBA's marketing strategy as they completely ignored the Chicago Sky-Minnesota Lynx matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More