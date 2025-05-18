Chicago Sky coach makes Caitlin Clark feelings perfectly clear as merciless Fever open season in style

Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh saw his team fall heavily in a 93-58 defeat to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Marsh told reporters that defending against Clark was a tough job for his team.

When asked what can be done better to defend against the 2024 Rookie of the Year, he said:

"Everything, I thought we did a decent job with her in transition. I think that pick a role, she hurt us a little bit. And you know, it's one of those things where she can get it going scoring-wise and facilitating, she's tough to stop.

"And so, it's never a one-person effort when it comes to a player like her. It's a group effort, it's a team effort, and you don't just guard her with one person, you guard her with all five."

Caitlin Clark posted triple-doubles in her first game of the 2025 season against the Sky. She led the Fever with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, with her impressive performance helping the team record its first win of the season.

Now, with recognition of her talent coming from an unexpected source, Clark will look to build on her momentum ahead of their next matchup on May 21.

Caitlin Clark speaks out about the Fever's victory over the Chicago Sky

After the Indiana Fever secured their first win of the new WNBA season, Caitlin Clark shared how she felt about the victory. Speaking to the media after the matchup, the 23-year-old said:

"You know, I think we just keep getting better every single night, continuing to set my teammates up. You know, I know we put up 93 points and won by 30, but I felt like we could've still been a lot better. So we go back to work.

"You know, we have more games coming up. That's the thing about this league. You have a couple days, it's on to the next, on to the next."

Clark and company will lock horns with the Atlanta Dream in their next WNBA game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever will need her to step up once again, and the point guard is already looking forward to it, as evidenced by her comments.

