  Chicago Sky Injury Report: Ariel Atkins and key forward ruled out for showdown vs Minnesota Lynx (July 22)

Chicago Sky Injury Report: Ariel Atkins and key forward ruled out for showdown vs Minnesota Lynx (July 22)

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:51 GMT
WNBA: JUL 14 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky Injury Report vs. Minnesota Lynx (Credits: Getty)

The Chicago Sky face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in one of five WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the third Sky-Lynx matchup of the 2025 season, with each team winning once apiece.

However, the Sky seem to be in for a tough time, as they will be missing a few key players, like star guard Ariel Atkins, who has been ruled out due to a leg injury.

Atkins was crucial in their first game against Minnesota, scoring a game-high 27 points, shooting 12-for-21. But she sustained an injury during the second half of the Sky-Lynx game on July 14 and has since been sidelined.

Michaela Onyenwere will also be out with a knee injury. She scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first game against Minnesota and eight points with five rebounds in the second.

With Atkins and Onyenwere sidelined, the Sky will depend on Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to carry the offensive load. Rachel Banham and Kia Nurse will also take on bigger roles on offense to make up for Vandersloot and Atkins' absence.

Fortunately, the Sky’s backcourt rotation runs deep. Hailey Van Lith could also get an opportunity to shine amid the team’s injury struggles.

While Chicago manages a lengthy injury list, the Lynx (20-4) enter the game with a clean bill of health. They have been the best team in the league this season, winning all but four games, while the Sky (7-15) have been one of the worst, holding the 11th position.

The Chicago Sky’s win against the Lynx in their first game was an unlikely outcome and one they will struggle to repeat. It marked Angel Reese and Co.’s first win of the 2025 season against a team outside the bottom four.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx?

The Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx game will tip off from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the live broadcast on ESPN3, The U and FanDuel Sports Network

The game can also be streamed via WNBA League Pass and FuboTV (regional restrictions may apply).

