Hailey Van Lith makes feelings crystal clear on relationship with Angel Reese after joining Chicago Sky: "We have a lot of similarities"

Hailey Van Lith looks to continue building on her relationship with former collegiate teammate Angel Reese now that they are both playing for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

The 5-foot-9 guard Van Lith, who played one season with Reese in the latter's final season with the Tigers, was selected 11th overall by the Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday in New York.

Following her selection, the guard from TCU shared that among the things she was looking forward to playing in Chicago was the opportunity to reunite with Reese. who she has a lot of respect for.

She said:

"Angel has maintained contact with me... I really appreciate her. We have a very mature relationship... a mutual respect relationship...mostly I'm excited to be around her again. We have a lot of similarities on how we carry ourselves... she's a dog. She turns up the intensity of everybody around her."

Hailey Van Lith, who spent three years playing for Louisville before playing a season each in LSU and TCU in college, was one of four players selected by the Sky in this year's draft. She joined forwards Ajsa Sivka from Slovenia at No. 10 and Maddy Westbeld from Notre Dame at No. 16 as well as guard Aicha Coulibaly from Texas A&M at No. 22.

In five years in college, Van Lith had averages of 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 172 games.

With the Sky, she hopes to help a team which is looking to bounce back after missing the postseason last campaign.

Angel Reese praises Hailey Van Lith's outfit at WNBA Draft

As further testament to the good relationship they have built through the years, Angel Reese made sure to give props to Hailey Van Lith for slaying it with her outfit at the WNBA Draft.

Van Lith came to the proceedings in a sleek black mini dress covered in sequins, pairing it with black heels and a matching clutch purse. She completed her look by having a side-swept hairstyle.

Reese, known for her keen fashion style, praised the incoming Chicago Sky rookie for how well she put herself together on her big night.

She dropped a one-word reaction on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"ATE."

Hailey Van Lith played her final collegiate year at TCU, helping the Horned Frogs reach the Elite Eight for the first time in the recent NCAA Tournament.

In her lone season at TCU, she averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 38 games.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, she helped Team USA win the bronze medal in the 3x3 tournament.

