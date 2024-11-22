Is TCU's Hailey Van Lith eligible for 2025 WNBA draft?

TCU star Hailey Van Lith has been putting up solid numbers for the Horned Frogs this season. She had a fantastic game against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday night, scoring 19 points, dishing out six assists and blocking three shots.

Van Lith helped lift unranked TCU to the AP Top 25 after their win against NC State on Sunday, where she recorded a double-double — 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Is Hailey Van Lith eligible for 2025 WNBA draft?

Yes, Hailey Van Lith is eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft. The draft rules state that a player must be at least 22 during the calendar year of the draft to qualify. She turned 23 last September.

Additionally, she will complete her full five-year college eligibility by next season, meeting the draft requirements.

This week, the WNBA held its draft lottery, and the Dallas Wings won the No. 1 pick. UConn's Paige Bueckers and USC's Kiki Irafen are expected to be the top selections in 2025.

Hailey Van Lith isn't projected to be picked in the first round of the draft and isn't listed in early mock drafts by media outlets. Her growth this campaign has certainly boosted her WNBA stock, though, so the 5-foot-7 guard could further improve her position.

Kim Mulkey talks about Hailey Van Lith's journey and draft aspirations

Van Lith moved to TCU after playing one season for Kim Mulkey at LSU. Before that, she played for three years at Louisville.

She averaged 19.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in her final season with the Cardinals. Her original plan was to play at LSU for a year before entering his year's WNBA draft, but her lackluster season at LSU derailed her plans.

"Her aspirations were to get drafted this year," Mulkey said after Hailey transferred to TCU. "And she realized, 'I need another year, and I need to go back to a place where I can relax and get back to my normal position.' And what do you do? You hug her, and you wish her well.

"She wanted to improve her strengths by coming to LSU with a goal of expanding her game by learning a position that I played my entire life because she knows at the next level that's her only chance."

The Washington native is averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 assists and 6.8 rebounds through the first five games this campaign, building a strong case for WNBA draft selection next year.

