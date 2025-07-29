  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:46 GMT
Seattle Storm v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky Injury Report: Huge change in Angel Reese's status as 5 players on injury list ahead of game against Mystics (July 29). (Image Source: Getty)

The Chicago Sky are set to cross swords against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Washington Mystics, in a regular season matchup on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, there was a significant update regarding star forward Angel Reese, who is expected to return to action after missing the last two games.

Reese is among five players listed on the Sky’s injury report, but the former LSU standout is labeled as "probable," indicating she’s likely to suit up unless there’s a last-minute setback.

Her absence was clearly felt, as the Sky suffered blowout losses in both games she missed. Chicago holds a 1-8 record when Angel Reese is not in the lineup.

Individually, Reese has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season for the Sky. The two-time All-Star is averaging 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field.

In addition to Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith (ankle) and Michaela Onyenwere (knee) are both listed as questionable on the Sky’s injury report. Meanwhile, Ariel Atkins (leg) and Courtney Vandersloot (knee) have been officially ruled out.

The Chicago Sky’s playoff hopes are fading fast. They currently sit 12th in the league standings with a 7-18 record, trailing the eighth-place Washington Mystics by five full games. Tyler Marsh’s squad is also riding a five-game losing streak, which is the longest active skid in the WNBA.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics?

The Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics game will take place on July 29, Tuesday, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Sky vs Mystics game will be broadcast live on Monumental Sports Network (local), The U (local) and WCIU (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

