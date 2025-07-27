Chicago Sky in shambles as Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith among six players on injury report ahead of Indiana Fever showdown

The Chicago Sky will host Eastern Conference rivals Indiana Fever in a crucial regular-season matchup on Sunday. However, the buzz surrounding the game has taken a hit with Fever star Caitlin Clark already ruled out and Sky standouts Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith also in danger of missing the contest.Chicago’s injury report is crowded heading into the game, with six players listed, including Reese and Van Lith. Reese is currently listed as questionable due to a back injury that sidelined her in the team’s last outing against the Seattle Storm.On Saturday, Reese was captured shooting and doing individual workouts at practice, but she did not take part in contact drills or full team activities during the open session.Hailey Van Lith is also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. The former LSU standout played 24 minutes off the bench in the Sky’s recent game against the Seattle Storm, recording eight points, one rebound and five assists.Michaela Onyenwere is dealing with a knee injury and is also questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Meanwhile, Courtney Vandersloot (knee), Ariel Atkins (leg) and Moriah Jefferson (leg) have all been officially ruled out for the highly anticipated clash.The Chicago Sky have struggled to find consistency this season and are currently outside the playoff picture. With a 7-17 record, they sit 11th in the league and fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky?The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game will take place on Sunday, July 27, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. EST (noon PT).The Fever vs Sky game will be broadcast live on ABC, while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip-off. Live streaming will be available on ESPN+ and the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).