Chicago Sky Trade Deadline Rumors: Rebecca Allen and $190,000 guard could make way to supplement Angel Reese and co. 

Despite changes in the roster and coaching staff, the Chicago Sky have struggled to pull off a string of victories this season. With time running out to make improvements that could possibly translate into a 2025 playoff spot, the team will have to consider all their options ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.According to Jack Maloney of CBS Sports, the Sky could be looking at moving two pieces in their backcourt with the hopes of planting seeds for improvement as they head into the next season.&quot;The Sky should be sellers at the deadline,&quot; Maloney wrote on Tuesday. &quot;Rebecca Allen and Rachel Banham figure to draw the most interest from other teams due to their shooting ability, but the Sky really should listen on just about any offer that doesn't involve [Angel] Reese or [Kamilla] Cardoso.&quot;This season, Banham (who is nearing the end of her two-year, $190,000 contract as per Spotrac) leads the Sky in three-point shooting, making 37.2% of her attempts from deep. Meanwhile, Allen has the fourth-best outside shooting percentage among all Sky players taking at least 3.6 threes per game.Though Maloney recognizes that a trade for either Banham or Allen might not do much to elevate the Sky's 2025 record, he expressed hope that transactions such as those could give the team something to look forward to.&quot;This is quickly becoming a lost season in Chicago, but [Sky GM] Jeff Pagliocca can salvage something from this summer by adding future assets this week,&quot; Maloney added.Chicago Sky HC becomes subject of false dismissal rumors involving Christie SidesStrangely, a Tweet posted earlier this week went viral for claiming that Sky head coach Tyler Marsh was getting dismissed by the team.According to the Tweet sent out by X user ravyn lenae enthusiast on Monday, the Sky had &quot;parted ways&quot; with Marsh, who was said to be replaced by former Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides &quot;for the remainder of the season.&quot;This claim, however, has since been debunked as no major news outlets have confirmed either Marsh's dismissal or Sides' return to the WNBA as a head coach. Nevertheless, Marsh faces the challenge of ending the Sky's 2025 season on a graceful note.