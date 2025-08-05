Is Christie Sides replacing Tyler Marsh as Chicago Sky coach? Viral claim debunked

It's been nearly a year since Christie Sides last called the shots as head coach of the Indiana Fever. Now, a social media post has gone viral after suggesting that Sides could be replacing the head coach of another WNBA team.According to an X user going by the name ravyn lenae enthusiast, the former Fever mentor is set to take the place of Tyler Marsh, who is said to have &quot;parted ways&quot; with the Chicago Sky.Though this post has garnered over 127,000 views, neither Marsh's firing nor Sides' return to a WNBA head coach role has been reported by major news outlets.While this Tweet contains unverified information, there's no denying that Marsh has had a tough time in his debut season with the Sky. The team currently stands at 7-21, with only the Connecticut Sun (5-22) and the Dallas Wings (8-21) having worse records in the entire league.As the losses kept piling up for Chicago this year, fans started voicing their displeasure towards Marsh, whose resume includes coaching experience in the NBA and the college ranks. In June, a petition on Change.org called for Marsh's removal as Sky head coach.Sides, meanwhile, was dismissed last October after helping the Fever reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Just weeks ago, she was serving as an assistant coach on the Canadian national team that battled the U.S. in the semifinals of the FIBA Women's AmeriCup.Sides remains active on the coaching front, but for now, there is no truth to the reports that she is coming back as a WNBA head coach.Fever broadcaster: Christie Sides' 2024 squad has been overtaken by Stephanie White's current team on offenseFor what it's worth, Fever commentator John Nolan has tweeted figures that show how Sides' Fever team last year has been outdone on offense by the current squad coached by Stephanie White.According to Nolan, the Fever's offensive rating of 106.5 as of July 15 outshone the 104.2 rating that Sides' Fever squad had posted in the 2024 season.It remains to be seen whether this season's Fever team can keep up this scoring efficiency as they continue their push for a playoff spot this year.