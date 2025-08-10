  • home icon
  WNBA
  Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Published Aug 10, 2025 00:26 GMT
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky battled on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, the Fever are tied for No. 5 in the league with a 17-14 record. They are on a two-game losing skid. Meanwhile, the Sky (8-22) are No. 11 and look to avoid a second straight defeat.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both missed the game due to injuries.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull30001001-31-10-08
Natasha Howard65010103-40-10-08
Aliyah Boston82100014-50-00-09
Kelsey Mitchell81400003-62-30-09
Sophie Cunningham00000000-20-10-03
Chloe Bibby01001000-20-10-07
Makayla Timpson01000000-00-00-01
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Damiris DantasDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Aari McDonaldDNP----------
Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michaela Onyenwere00000000-30-20-0-2
Elizabeth Williams21000111-40-00-0-8
Kamilla Cardoso67100103-40-00-0-9
Rachel Banham20100001-30-20-0-8
Ariel Atkins22000101-20-10-0-2
Rebecca Allen20100001-10-00-0-7
Kia Nurse00000000-10-00-0-7
Sevgi Uzun01100000-00-00-0-1
Maddy Westbeld20000001-10-00-0-1
Angel ReeseDNP----------
Hailey Van LithDNP----------
Courtney VanderslootDNP----------
Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever have a 25-16 lead over the Chicago Sky at the end of the opening quarter. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points apiece for the Fever.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

