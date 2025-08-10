Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 9 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky battled on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Ad
Coming into the game, the Fever are tied for No. 5 in the league with a 17-14 record. They are on a two-game losing skid. Meanwhile, the Sky (8-22) are No. 11 and look to avoid a second straight defeat.
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both missed the game due to injuries.
Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Ad
Trending
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Lexie Hull
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
1-3
1-1
0-0
8
Natasha Howard
6
5
0
1
0
1
0
3-4
0-1
0-0
8
Aliyah Boston
8
2
1
0
0
0
1
4-5
0-0
0-0
9
Kelsey Mitchell
8
1
4
0
0
0
0
3-6
2-3
0-0
9
Sophie Cunningham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
3
Chloe Bibby
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
7
Makayla Timpson
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
Brianna Turner
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Damiris Dantas
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Caitlin Clark
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sydney Colson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Aari McDonald
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Chicago Sky player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Michaela Onyenwere
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-3
0-2
0-0
-2
Elizabeth Williams
2
1
0
0
0
1
1
1-4
0-0
0-0
-8
Kamilla Cardoso
6
7
1
0
0
1
0
3-4
0-0
0-0
-9
Rachel Banham
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
1-3
0-2
0-0
-8
Ariel Atkins
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-2
Rebecca Allen
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
-7
Kia Nurse
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-7
Sevgi Uzun
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-1
Maddy Westbeld
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
-1
Angel Reese
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hailey Van Lith
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Courtney Vandersloot
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game summary
The Indiana Fever have a 25-16 lead over the Chicago Sky at the end of the opening quarter. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points apiece for the Fever.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.