Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky battled on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, the Fever are tied for No. 5 in the league with a 17-14 record. They are on a two-game losing skid. Meanwhile, the Sky (8-22) are No. 11 and look to avoid a second straight defeat.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both missed the game due to injuries.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hul l 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 1-3 1-1 0-0 8 Natasha Howard 6 5 0 1 0 1 0 3-4 0-1 0-0 8 Aliyah Boston 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 4-5 0-0 0-0 9 Kelsey Mitchell 8 1 4 0 0 0 0 3-6 2-3 0-0 9 Sophie Cunningham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 3 Chloe Bibby 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 7 Makayla Timpson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - - Damiris Dantas DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aari McDonald DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michaela Onyenwer e 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -2 Elizabeth Williams 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1-4 0-0 0-0 -8 Kamilla Cardoso 6 7 1 0 0 1 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 -9 Rachel Banham 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -8 Ariel Atkins 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Rebecca Allen 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Kia Nurse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Sevgi Uzun 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Maddy Westbeld 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Angel Reese DNP - - - - - - - - - - Hailey Van Lith DNP - - - - - - - - - - Courtney Vandersloot DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever have a 25-16 lead over the Chicago Sky at the end of the opening quarter. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points apiece for the Fever.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

