Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 17 | 2025 WNBA season

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tipped off their 2025 regular season slate with a home game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

After a big rookie year for both Clark and Reese, the pair are both entering into the 2025 season with high hopes. For Clark, after leading the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, with a bolstered roster, the University of Iowa alum has her sights set on a championship.

In the case of Reese and the Sky, after having her rookie season cut short by a wrist injury that subsequently derailed the Sky's season, the inaugural Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year is looking to lead Chicago to the playoffs.

Today's game marked the first of five regular-season meetings between these two teams as part of the WNBA's expanded schedule that sees teams play 44 games, up from the previous 40.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score

Quarter-by-quarter scoring

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Chicago Sky 17 15 32 Indiana Fever 22 23 45

Chicago Sky

Name REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Angel Reese 9 1 0 0 2 2 7 Kamilla Cardoso 4 1 0 2 0 1 4 Courtney Vandersloot 3 3 0 0 1 1 2 Kia Nurse 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Ariel Atkins 2 1 1 0 1 1 4 Michaela Onyenwere 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 Elizabeth Williams 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 Rachel Banham 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 Rebecca Allen 1 1 1 0 1 0 7

Indiana Fever

Name REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS DeWanna Bonner 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 Natasha Howard 3 1 1 1 1 1 10 Aliyah Boston 6 0 0 2 0 0 8 Kelsey Mitchell 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 Caitlin Clark 4 3 1 3 3 2 12 Damiris Dantas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brianna Turner 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Sydney Colson 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 Lexie Hull 6 0 2 0 1 0 4

