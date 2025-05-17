  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 17 | 2025 WNBA season

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 17 | 2025 WNBA season

By Evan Bell
Modified May 17, 2025 20:16 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
Player stats and box scores for Saturday's Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game (Image credit: Imagn)

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tipped off their 2025 regular season slate with a home game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Ad

After a big rookie year for both Clark and Reese, the pair are both entering into the 2025 season with high hopes. For Clark, after leading the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, with a bolstered roster, the University of Iowa alum has her sights set on a championship.

In the case of Reese and the Sky, after having her rookie season cut short by a wrist injury that subsequently derailed the Sky's season, the inaugural Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year is looking to lead Chicago to the playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Today's game marked the first of five regular-season meetings between these two teams as part of the WNBA's expanded schedule that sees teams play 44 games, up from the previous 40.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score

Quarter-by-quarter scoring

Team

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Chicago Sky

17

15

32

Indiana Fever

22

23

45

Ad

Chicago Sky

Name

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

Angel Reese

9

1

0

0

2

2

7

Kamilla Cardoso

4

1

0

2

0

1

4

Courtney Vandersloot

3

3

0

0

1

1

2

Kia Nurse

0

1

0

0

0

1

4

Ariel Atkins

2

1

1

0

1

1

4

Michaela Onyenwere

1

1

0

0

0

2

0

Elizabeth Williams

3

1

1

1

1

1

1

Rachel Banham

0

0

0

1

0

0

3

Rebecca Allen

1

1

1

0

1

0

7

Ad

Indiana Fever

Name

REB

AST

STL

BLK

TO

PF

PTS

DeWanna Bonner

1

2

1

0

0

0

2

Natasha Howard

3

1

1

1

1

1

10

Aliyah Boston

6

0

0

2

0

0

8

Kelsey Mitchell

1

1

0

0

0

1

9

Caitlin Clark

4

3

1

3

3

2

12

Damiris Dantas

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Brianna Turner

2

1

0

0

0

1

0

Sydney Colson

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

Lexie Hull

6

0

2

0

1

0

4

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Evan Bell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications