Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 17 | 2025 WNBA season
On Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tipped off their 2025 regular season slate with a home game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
After a big rookie year for both Clark and Reese, the pair are both entering into the 2025 season with high hopes. For Clark, after leading the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, with a bolstered roster, the University of Iowa alum has her sights set on a championship.
In the case of Reese and the Sky, after having her rookie season cut short by a wrist injury that subsequently derailed the Sky's season, the inaugural Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year is looking to lead Chicago to the playoffs.
Today's game marked the first of five regular-season meetings between these two teams as part of the WNBA's expanded schedule that sees teams play 44 games, up from the previous 40.
Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score
Quarter-by-quarter scoring
Team
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Chicago Sky
17
15
32
Indiana Fever
22
23
45
Chicago Sky
Name
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Angel Reese
9
1
0
0
2
2
7
Kamilla Cardoso
4
1
0
2
0
1
4
Courtney Vandersloot
3
3
0
0
1
1
2
Kia Nurse
0
1
0
0
0
1
4
Ariel Atkins
2
1
1
0
1
1
4
Michaela Onyenwere
1
1
0
0
0
2
0
Elizabeth Williams
3
1
1
1
1
1
1
Rachel Banham
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
Rebecca Allen
1
1
1
0
1
0
7
Indiana Fever
Name
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
DeWanna Bonner
1
2
1
0
0
0
2
Natasha Howard
3
1
1
1
1
1
10
Aliyah Boston
6
0
0
2
0
0
8
Kelsey Mitchell
1
1
0
0
0
1
9
Caitlin Clark
4
3
1
3
3
2
12
Damiris Dantas
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Brianna Turner
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
Sydney Colson
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
Lexie Hull
6
0
2
0
1
0
4
About the author
Evan Bell
Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.
Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.
To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.
When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.