Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever battled the Chicago Sky on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ad

Entering Friday, the Fever (21-20) are on a two-game losing skid. They hold the eighth and final playoff spot. On the other hand, the Sky (10-30) are already eliminated from playoff contention.

The teams' biggest stars were unavailable for Friday's game. Chicago's Angel Reese served a one-game suspension for reaching the WNBA's technical foul limit. Meanwhile, Indiana's Caitlin Clark announced Thursday that she will miss the remainder of the season.

Indiana is 4-0 against Chicago this season, winning the four previous meetings by an average of 24.8 points. Friday's game was the fifth and final meeting between the teams.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hull 6 2 1 1 0 0 0 3-6 0-2 0-0 7 Natasha Howard 10 4 2 1 1 0 0 3-3 0-0 4-4 10 Aliyah Boston 4 2 5 3 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 8 Kelsey Mitchell 15 0 5 1 0 0 0 5-7 2-3 3-3 13 Odyssey Sims 13 0 1 2 0 2 0 5-6 1-1 2-2 4 Aerial Powers 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 1-4 0-1 2-2 13 Brianna Turner 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 Shey Peddy 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 8 Damiris Dantas 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 2-5 0-3 0-0 7 Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Bree Hall DNP - - - - - - - - - - Chloe Bibby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sophie Cunningham DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aari McDonald DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michaela Onyenwer e 6 1 0 3 0 1 0 3-5 0-0 0-0 -7 Maddy Westbeld 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -11 Kamilla Cardoso 9 2 4 1 0 2 2 3-5 0-0 3-4 -9 Ariel Atkins 8 1 1 2 0 1 0 3-6 0-1 2-2 -15 Rachel Banham 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -9 Elizabeth Williams 9 4 1 0 0 0 0 3-3 0-0 3-4 -10 Kia Nurse 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 2-2 -5 Sevgi Uzun 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 2-2 -5 Rebecca Allen 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 -4 Angel Reese DNP - - - - - - - - - - Hailey Van Lith DNP - - - - - - - - - - Courtney Vandersloot DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever led by as many as 17 in the opening quarter. They held a 31-15 lead over the Chicago Sky at the end of the first 10 minutes. Kelsey Mitchell scored 13 points on 4-for-5 shooting to lead Indiana.

The Fever increased their lead to 21 in the second quarter, and at halftime, they led 56-41. Mitchell led Indiana in the first half with 15 points and five assists. Odyssey Sims added 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting, while Natasha Howard scored 10 points (3-for-3 shooting).

Ad

Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams scored nine points apiece to lead Chicago in the first half. Ariel Atkins added eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Both teams will return to action on Sunday. Chicago will battle the Las Vegas Aces, while Indiana will face the Washington Mystics.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More