Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 30 | 2025 WNBA Season 

Following the conclusion of their nine-day-long road trip, the Seattle Storm close out the regular season with a four-game homestand. On Friday, they host the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena for the third and final meeting of their regular-season series.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on The U and CW Seattle. Fans can also watch the contest via livestream on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Sky (+600) vs Storm (-900)

Odds: Sky (+12 -108) vs Storm (-12 -112)

Total (O/U): Sky (o162.5 -110) vs Storm (u162.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Preview

The first Sky-Storm matchup of the 2025 season took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on July 24. Backed by Skylar Diggins-Smith’s game-high 21 points along with seven rebounds and three assists, the Storm clinched a dominant 95-57 win. The lopsided clash also witnessed five other Seattle players score double digits in points.

The two teams met again nearly five weeks later, with the Sky being much more competitive this time around. Sky’s dynamic duo of Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins combined for 38 points on 54.8% FG. However, it was not enough to get past the Storm, who clinched a 94-88 win behind Diggins’ 24-point, six-assist outing.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineup

Storm

PG: Nneka Ogwumike | SG: Gabby Williams | SF: Skylar Diggins | PF: Brittney Sykes| C: Ezi Magbegor

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Michaela Onyenwere | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Betting Tips

Storm’s Diggins is averaging 15.6 ppg this season, with her scoring output increasing to 22.5 ppg against the Chicago Sky. Expect her to surpass her 13.5-point prop.

Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso has been averaging 8.4 rpg this season. She is coming off a seven-rebound performance in her latest outing and recorded six rebounds in her previous clash against the Storm. Cardoso will not be expected to surpass the 9.5-rebound prop.

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Prediction

The Storm are in a tight battle for a playoff spot, sitting in seventh place at the moment. Over the last few weeks, they’ve stepped up their game and won five of their past six matchups.

The Sky, on the other hand, are already out of the playoff contention and have managed just two wins in their last 18 games.

Prediction: Expect the Storm to clinch a win.

