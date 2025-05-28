"Chiney needs to issue a retraction" - Fever fans ask Chiney Ogwumike to apologize after WNBA issues statement on racism investigation

Some Indiana Fever fans demanded an apology from ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike regarding her comments on the WNBA's investigation into alleged racist fan behavior. The investigation was launched after an online report claimed that some Chicago Sky players, mainly Angel Reese, were subjected to racial taunts.
Speaking on her YouTube show last week, Ogwumike shared some "first-hand" information about the alleged incident, which led to the investigation. She then called out some fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where it reportedly happened.
However, the league released a statement on Tuesday regarding the results of their investigation. They didn't find any hard evidence to verify claims after gathering information and speaking with fans, the teams and staff. They also reviewed audio and video of the game.
The statement and findings of the WNBA prompted some fans online to demand an apology from Chiney Ogwumike for her claims on her YouTube show. They want someone who has a national platform to be accountable for her remarks about Indiana Fever fans.
"Chiney needs to issue a retraction and apology for platforming these lie," a fan wrote.
More fans agreed:
The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky are set to face off again early next month, but it's at the Wintrust Arena this time around. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have their own fanbases, which could be wild and inappropriate at times, though mostly online in platforms such as X.
It will be interesting to see how fans in Chicago receive the Fever, though the rivalry is on hold with Clark set to miss the next two weeks, likely this game as well, due to a hamstring injury.
Chiney Ogwumike releases apology after WNBA investigation
After the WNBA found nothing substantial about the allegations, Chiney Ogwumike released a video apologizing to Indiana Fever fans. Ogwumike acknowledged that she was wrong and she knows she has to do better next time.
The former WNBA player explained that she spoke after hearing "first-hand" accounts of what happened during the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game. She didn't name her source, though acknowledging she was wrong was something that fans appreciated.
Chiney Ogwumike last played in the WNBA back in 2013 for the LA Sparks. She has been a regular analyst for ESPN since 2018, though there's no indication if she'll be returning to pro basketball. She played for the Connecticut Sun from 2014 to 2018 before joining the Sparks.