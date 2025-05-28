  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chiney Ogwumike
  • "Chiney needs to issue a retraction" - Fever fans ask Chiney Ogwumike to apologize after WNBA issues statement on racism investigation

"Chiney needs to issue a retraction" - Fever fans ask Chiney Ogwumike to apologize after WNBA issues statement on racism investigation

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 28, 2025 02:20 GMT
Fever fans ask Chiney Ogwumike to apologize after WNBA issues statement on racism investigation. (Photo: IMAGN)
Fever fans ask Chiney Ogwumike to apologize after WNBA issues statement on racism investigation. (Photo: IMAGN)

Some Indiana Fever fans demanded an apology from ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike regarding her comments on the WNBA's investigation into alleged racist fan behavior. The investigation was launched after an online report claimed that some Chicago Sky players, mainly Angel Reese, were subjected to racial taunts.

Ad

Speaking on her YouTube show last week, Ogwumike shared some "first-hand" information about the alleged incident, which led to the investigation. She then called out some fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where it reportedly happened.

However, the league released a statement on Tuesday regarding the results of their investigation. They didn't find any hard evidence to verify claims after gathering information and speaking with fans, the teams and staff. They also reviewed audio and video of the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The statement and findings of the WNBA prompted some fans online to demand an apology from Chiney Ogwumike for her claims on her YouTube show. They want someone who has a national platform to be accountable for her remarks about Indiana Fever fans.

"Chiney needs to issue a retraction and apology for platforming these lie," a fan wrote.
Ad

More fans agreed:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky are set to face off again early next month, but it's at the Wintrust Arena this time around. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have their own fanbases, which could be wild and inappropriate at times, though mostly online in platforms such as X.

It will be interesting to see how fans in Chicago receive the Fever, though the rivalry is on hold with Clark set to miss the next two weeks, likely this game as well, due to a hamstring injury.

Ad

Chiney Ogwumike releases apology after WNBA investigation

Chiney Ogwumike releases apology after WNBA investigation. (Photo: IMAGN)
Chiney Ogwumike releases apology after WNBA investigation. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the WNBA found nothing substantial about the allegations, Chiney Ogwumike released a video apologizing to Indiana Fever fans. Ogwumike acknowledged that she was wrong and she knows she has to do better next time.

Ad

The former WNBA player explained that she spoke after hearing "first-hand" accounts of what happened during the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game. She didn't name her source, though acknowledging she was wrong was something that fans appreciated.

Chiney Ogwumike last played in the WNBA back in 2013 for the LA Sparks. She has been a regular analyst for ESPN since 2018, though there's no indication if she'll be returning to pro basketball. She played for the Connecticut Sun from 2014 to 2018 before joining the Sparks.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications