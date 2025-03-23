Chiney Ogwumike issues apology after Caitlin Clark fan calls out analyst for misinformation on JuJu Watkins

ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike apologized after she was called out by a Caitlin Clark fan over the wrong information she shared on JuJu Watkins.

Speaking on their coverage of the Women's March Madness, the former WNBA star said USC star guard Watkins had surpassed Clark for the most points through two seasons in NCAA Division I play.

While Watkins did surpass Caitlin Clark' 1,662 points, she ranks second as Clark's Indiana Fever teammate and former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell still holds the record for most points scored in a player's first two seasons with 1,762 points.

A fan of Clark highlighted the mistake that Chiney Ogwumike made and called her out on X (formerly Twitter). Recognizing the wrong information she put out, the ESPN analyst apologized, citing that she read a graphic which had the wrong information, writing:

"My bad y'all! I saw a graphic during the break that was wrong stating that but should have known better! I love Kels!!"

While she fell short on eclipsing the all-time record for most points scored in a player's first two seasons, what Watkins has done in her collegiate career so far is still nothing short of impressive. She is in the midst of helping lead USC to go deep in the just-started March Madness.

Like Clark, JuJu Watkins is expected to become the top WNBA Draft pick upon eligibility.

Chiney Ogwumike believes JuJu Watkins is the best player competing in March Madness

Chiney Ogwumike believes USC's JuJu Watkins is the best player competing in the March Madness this year, picking her over Paige Bueckers of UConn and Lauren Betts of UCLA.

The former WNBA rookie of the year who last played with the LA Sparks in 2023 made this known ahead of the women's NCAA Tournament, saying:

"Shout out to Paige, but at number one, y'all know where we from, where the show is, LA all day, Juju Watkins."

Chiney Ogwumike added:

"She's likely going to be national player of the year. And what I love is that she's a three-level scorer. She reminds me a lot of Maya Moore. In transition, gets downhill, can knock it down from three. She's got a great middie (midrange game)..."

In her second season, Watkins averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31 games while helping the Trojans to their first Big Ten regular-season title and a No. 1 seed in the tournament for the second year in a row.

Watkins and USC hurdled their first test in the NCAA tournament on Saturday, dominating UNC Greensboro, 71-25. They play Mississippi State in the second round.

