Chloe Bibby drops one-word reaction to celebrate Fever's series-leveling win against Aces

The Indiana Fever made clutch plays late in Game 4 on Sunday to beat the Las Vegas Aces 90-83. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell kept the Fever’s season alive with key plays on both ends of the floor. The two teams, tied at 2-2, will clash again on Tuesday for the decider.Chloe Bibby, relegated to a cheerleader due to a season-ending left knee injury, reacted to the crucial win on Instagram:“TOUGH.”Chloe Bibby's reaction on Sunday following her team's 90-83 Game 4 win over the Las Vegas Aces. [photo: @chloe_bibby/IG]The one-word reaction aptly described how coach Stephanie White's team has been competing in an injury-riddled season. Bibby, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson had their seasons cut short because of injuries. The Fever remain undaunted despite the absences of key contributors, displaying grit and composure to beat the heavy favorites.Throughout the season, the Indiana Fever have shown resilience and grit, characteristics that surfaced again in Game 4. They refused to buckle under the pressure with their season on the line. The Fever led 46-38 at halftime and remained ahead 67-62 entering the final 10 minutes.The injured players could only helplessly watch as the home team fended off the Aces' multiple mini-runs in the fourth quarter. Every time the visitors hit a key basket, the Caitlin Clark-less team responded. Wilson’s layup with 47.2 seconds remaining inched the Aces to within 82-77 before Indiana rattled off five straight points.Chloe Bibby could not help but point out how her team defended its home court in a win-or-go-home showdown.Indiana Fever won with some help from Las Vegas Aces’ questionable game managementChelsea Gray drove into the paint before handing a nifty pass to A’ja Wilson, who easily scored. Wilson’s basket cut the deficit to 82-77 before Lexie Hull extended the lead with two free throws.Remarkably, the Aces called a timeout, which they no longer had. They were called for a technical foul, allowing Indiana to push its advantage to 85-77. The shocking game management error forced the visiting team to keep fouling, hoping the hosts would miss free throws. Kelsey Mitchell and Odyssey Sims ensured Indiana lived to fight another day by making crucial shots from the charity stripe.Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon called their gaffe a “good old-fashioned mistake.” The error could prove costly if the injury-hampered team walks away with the series in Las Vegas.