  Chloe Bibby drops one-word reaction to her viral picture with Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull 

Chloe Bibby drops one-word reaction to her viral picture with Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 11, 2025 10:10 GMT
Chloe Bibby drops one-word reaction to her viral picture with Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull
Chloe Bibby drops one-word reaction to her viral picture with Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull (Credits: IG/@chloe_bibby, Getty)

Chloe Bibby, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull were in high spirits as the Indiana Fever closed out the regular season with a win against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. The Fever defeated the Lynx, 83-72, locking their place in the playoffs as the sixth seed.

During the game, a picture of Bibby, Clark and Hull celebrating on the bench was shared to social media, where it went viral. Bibby shared the picture on Instagram on Wednesday and wrote:

“Vibes."
Chloe Bibby&rsquo;s Instagram story
Chloe Bibby’s Instagram story

The Fever signed Bibby on a hardship contract in July as they attempted to work through an extensive injury list. Bibby made nine appearances and did well enough to earn herself a contract for the rest of the season, but her campaign was cut short due to an injury.

She showed positive signs in her first few games, providing the Fever with much-needed perimeter presence through efficient 3-point shooting. But a series of injuries derailed Bibby’s momentum, leaving much to be desired from her first campaign with Caitlin Clark and Co.

Chloe Bibby reacts to ‘embarrassing’ moment with Caitlin Clark

Her picture with Clark and Hull wasn’t the only thing Chloe Bibby went viral for on Tuesday. During the Fever-Lynx game’s ESPN broadcast, cameras caught Bibby mimicking Clark’s mannerisms on the bench.

A clip of the incident was shared on X, where it has amassed more than 750,000 views. After the game, Bibby reacted to the clip, calling the incident embarrassing.

“No because this is embarrassing 😂 why did I do the exact same thing 😂🫠,” Bibby wrote.
After wrapping up the regular season with a commanding win over Minnesota, the Indiana Fever could face the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs. The matchup will be confirmed if A’ja Wilson can lead her team to a win over the LA Sparks on Thursday.

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league over the past month, winning their last 15 games. In comparison, the Fever are on a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 over their last 10 games. If Las Vegas drops its last game, Indiana will face the Atlanta Dream in the first round. The Fever is 2-2 against the Dream this season.

Edited by Sameer Khan
