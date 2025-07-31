  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chloe Bibby stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever forward fare vs Phoenix Mercury?

Chloe Bibby stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever forward fare vs Phoenix Mercury?

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 31, 2025 00:19 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
Chloe Bibby and the Indiana Fever battled the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday (Image source: Imagn)

Chloe Bibby and the Indiana Fever battled the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ad

This is the first time that the teams faced each other this season. The Mercury (16-9) own the third-best record in the league. They are looking for a second straight win. On the other hand, the Fever (14-12) are sixth in the WNBA and aim to extend their winning streak to three games.

With Caitlin Clark sidelined for an indefinite period, the Fever signed forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day hardship contract on Friday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 6-foot-2 forward made her debut in Indiana's 93-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. She played 11 minutes off the bench and contributed eight points, two rebounds and a block on 2-for-5 shooting.

On Wednesday, Bibby was the fifth player off the Fever bench. She scored three points on 1-for-2 from 3-point range in the first quarter. Indiana trailed 30-20 after one.

Bibby played seven minutes in the first half and had seven points on 1-for-3 from downtown. She also had a steal and went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. The Fever outscored the Mercury 35-20 in the second quarter to take a 55-50 lead into the halftime break.

Ad

Chloe Bibby stats tonight:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chloe Bibby7001001-31-34-510
Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications