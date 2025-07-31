Chloe Bibby stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever forward fare vs Phoenix Mercury?

Chloe Bibby and the Indiana Fever battled the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is the first time that the teams faced each other this season. The Mercury (16-9) own the third-best record in the league. They are looking for a second straight win. On the other hand, the Fever (14-12) are sixth in the WNBA and aim to extend their winning streak to three games.

With Caitlin Clark sidelined for an indefinite period, the Fever signed forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day hardship contract on Friday.

The 6-foot-2 forward made her debut in Indiana's 93-78 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. She played 11 minutes off the bench and contributed eight points, two rebounds and a block on 2-for-5 shooting.

On Wednesday, Bibby was the fifth player off the Fever bench. She scored three points on 1-for-2 from 3-point range in the first quarter. Indiana trailed 30-20 after one.

Bibby played seven minutes in the first half and had seven points on 1-for-3 from downtown. She also had a steal and went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. The Fever outscored the Mercury 35-20 in the second quarter to take a 55-50 lead into the halftime break.

Chloe Bibby stats tonight:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chloe Bibby 7 0 0 1 0 0 1-3 1-3 4-5 10

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

