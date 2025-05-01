Christie Sides under fire as podcaster tears into Caitlin Clark's former coach after Stephanie White's arrival

Podcaster Chauny Powell fired shots at Caitlin Clark's former Indiana Fever coach, Christie Sides, while praising current coach Stephanie White.

Ad

On Tuesday's No Cap Space's "Ball Up Top" podcast, Powell discussed every WNBA team's training camp with Tyler DeLuca and Greer Engonga. DeLuca started the conversations by praising Indiana's "improved" practices. Powell agreed by saying the team had a "coaching upgrade" in White.

"We're hearing the cerebral part of the game discussed more," Powell said. "We're seeing the chess match unfold."

"When I said she's not 'it,' it was based on two years of seeing things that shoud not have been happening in the first place," Powell added. "She didn't really want the position like that anyway. Lin (Dunn) has to convince her. Now, you see somebody that has ties to the franchise, that wants to be there. That sees the potential in the pieces, the young core."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Indiana hired Sides, a longtime WNBA and NCAA assistant coach, in 2022 as the franchise's ninth head coach. In two seasons, she amassed a 33-47 record. Last season, Sides led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. The team parted ways with Sides at the end of the 2024 season.

After a front office shakeup, the Fever re-hired White on Nov. 1. She was Indiana's coach in 2015 and 2016. White is coming off two winning seasons with the Connecticut Sun. She was named WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023.

Ad

Stephanie White says it's "nice and refreshing" to be with Caitlin Clark in Fever's training camp

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White praised the work ethic of reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. On Tuesday, during the media availability of White amid the Fever training camp, a reporter asked what it is like to pick the brain of the 23-year-old superstar.

Ad

The Athletic's James Boyd shared White's comments on X.

"We talk about work ethic a lot, but work style is another thing. She doesn’t waste reps," White said. "She literally does embody the, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.’ … She approaches it with such a discipline that she doesn't waste time, and I appreciate that. So, it's been nice and refreshing being in the gym with her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Fever surrounded their young core of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, with veterans. The acquisitions of three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard and two-time champion DeWanna Bonner have elevated Indiana among the favorites to contend for the title in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More