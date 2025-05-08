Christie Sides tormented after resurfaced footage reveals urge to alter Caitlin Clark’s habits: "Oh my god I am terrorized"

When the 2025 WNBA season tips off, Caitlin Clark will be taking direction from new Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White. Meanwhile, Clark's mentor in her rookie year is being attacked online for an old clip that has resurfaced.

In the clip posted on X, Christie Sides is speaking at a media availability about adjustments that Clark has to make off certain sets that the Fever is running:

"I gave her a rule the other day. She's got 0.5 seconds to make a decision when she gets off the ball and she hits one of our high posts," Sides says in the clip. "She has a habit of hanging out and dancing. That's what she's done. It's these habits that we gotta break."

Sides' words incurred the displeasure of fans, who clearly did not think that the former Fever coach's directive aged well:

"Oh my god I am terrorized. You need to be stopped," one fan tweeted.

"We really were in hell," another fan tweeted.

"I can’t believe we had to listen to this for a whole season. I have ptsd," another fan stated.

"'Stop being you and be me' - Sides 2024" another fan said.

"i’m so glad they packed up this bum CC finally has a coach with a fully developed brain," another fan added.

"Trying to turn Caitlin into a role player was pure insanity. And glad she's gone," another fan asserted.

For what it's worth, Clark went on to have a phenomenal rookie year, setting records in scoring, shooting, and playmaking. Thanks in large part to her brilliance, the Fever returned to the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

However, the resurfacing of this old Sides clip clearly establishes that some fans were not satisfied with the coaching that Clark got in her first WNBA season. It remains to be seen whether White will be able to help both Clark and the Fever get to the next level.

Indiana Fever HC on Caitlin Clark's deep threes: "That's what she does"

The Sides clip gained traction just as netizens were getting fixated on a video of White expressing the importance of allowing Clark's unique skills shine through.

During a preseason media availability, White was asked about how she handles Clark's tendencies, such as shooting deep threes. In response, the new Fever head coach went on to describe her coaching style:

"That's just who she is. That's what she does," White said. "I mean, nobody tells Steph Curry not to take good shots, right?"

White will finally get to coach Clark in a regular season WNBA game when the Fever host the Chicago Sky on May 17.

