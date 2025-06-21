Christine Brennan claims offering Cheryl Reeve 4 chances to explain now-deleted Caitlin Clark tweets: "Didn’t want to comment or never replied"

Christine Brennan has responded to Cheryl Reeve for calling her writing "fiction" after she mentioned the Team USA and Lynx coach's deleted tweets on Caitlin Clark. In the 2024 summer, when Clark was snubbed from the women's national basketball team for the Olympics, Reeve tweeted about the WNBA focusing more on the Fever's preseason game against the Wings.

She raised issues with the league promoting Clark during the US Olympic team selection process. Reeve wanted attention on her Lynx team's clash against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky.

Brennan believed Reeve was singling out Clark after she used a hashtag, "#theWismorethanjustoneplayer," and agreeing to a fan's tweet, which said the WNBA only cares about endorsing the Fever star.

"That part."

On Thursday, Reeve called out Brennan, saying she was trying to portray her as the villain of her "fictional" writing.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Brennan responded on Friday, saying:

Christine Brennan @cbrennansports LINK Seems like a good time to repost this. I gave Cheryl Reeve a chance to address this in June 2024, July 2024, August 2024 and Feb. 2025. She either said she didn’t want to comment or never replied at all. Of course that’s her choice. But this (below) happened, and it’s in my book.

Here are screenshots of Reeve's deleted tweets posted by Brennan:

Reeve's deleted tweets (via @ChristineBrennanSports on X)

Christine Brennan, in her book on Caitlin Clark, "On Her Game," has made some harsh claims against the US selection committee and coach Cheryl Reeve on the Fever star's snub. Reeve deleting the tweets while the book gains traction has stirred the controversy even more, especially after she called out Brennan.

Christine Brennan rips Cheryl Reeve's "stunningly bad behavior" against Caitlin Clark

Christine Brennan didn't hold back on Cheryl Reeve's tweets against Caitlin Clark during an interview on "The Adam Gold" show. She wasn't impressed with the timing and the eventual outcome of Clark getting snubbed. Here's what Brennan said:

"How on earth is that OK with the US Olympic and Paralympic community and the USA basketball team that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool?"

She added:

"Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlin Clark, kind of blaming her for not having Minnesota Lynx games on TV, but only Caitlin games on TV."

Cheryl Reeve claimed she had no role in the selection process. The selection process and selection committee chair, Jen Rizzotti, claimed Caitlin Clark was not selected for basketball reasons, not popularity and viewership. He added that there were several players harder to cut because they checked more boxes. Other criteria included Cheryl Reeve's style of play and voting among selectors.

The USA won the gold medal, marginally beating hosts France 67-66. The Americans nearly botched the win, raising eyebrows against Caitlin Clark's omission after the guard play was among the disappointing factors in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More