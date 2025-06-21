Christine Brennan claims offering Cheryl Reeve 4 chances to explain now-deleted Caitlin Clark tweets: "Didn’t want to comment or never replied"

Christine Brennan has responded to Cheryl Reeve for calling her writing "fiction" after she mentioned the Team USA and Lynx coach's deleted tweets on Caitlin Clark. In the 2024 summer, when Clark was snubbed from the women's national basketball team for the Olympics, Reeve tweeted about the WNBA focusing more on the Fever's preseason game against the Wings.
She raised issues with the league promoting Clark during the US Olympic team selection process. Reeve wanted attention on her Lynx team's clash against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky.
Brennan believed Reeve was singling out Clark after she used a hashtag, "#theWismorethanjustoneplayer," and agreeing to a fan's tweet, which said the WNBA only cares about endorsing the Fever star.
"That part."
On Thursday, Reeve called out Brennan, saying she was trying to portray her as the villain of her "fictional" writing.
Brennan responded on Friday, saying:
Here are screenshots of Reeve's deleted tweets posted by Brennan:
Christine Brennan, in her book on Caitlin Clark, "On Her Game," has made some harsh claims against the US selection committee and coach Cheryl Reeve on the Fever star's snub. Reeve deleting the tweets while the book gains traction has stirred the controversy even more, especially after she called out Brennan.
Christine Brennan rips Cheryl Reeve's "stunningly bad behavior" against Caitlin Clark
Christine Brennan didn't hold back on Cheryl Reeve's tweets against Caitlin Clark during an interview on "The Adam Gold" show. She wasn't impressed with the timing and the eventual outcome of Clark getting snubbed. Here's what Brennan said:
"How on earth is that OK with the US Olympic and Paralympic community and the USA basketball team that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool?"
She added:
"Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlin Clark, kind of blaming her for not having Minnesota Lynx games on TV, but only Caitlin games on TV."
Cheryl Reeve claimed she had no role in the selection process. The selection process and selection committee chair, Jen Rizzotti, claimed Caitlin Clark was not selected for basketball reasons, not popularity and viewership. He added that there were several players harder to cut because they checked more boxes. Other criteria included Cheryl Reeve's style of play and voting among selectors.
The USA won the gold medal, marginally beating hosts France 67-66. The Americans nearly botched the win, raising eyebrows against Caitlin Clark's omission after the guard play was among the disappointing factors in the final.