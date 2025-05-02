Christine Brennan drops major Caitlin Clark Olympic snub hint in new book

Caitlin Clark is one of the hottest names in the sports world ever since she earned national attention at the University of Iowa in her junior year. The former No. 1 overall pick dominated in her first season with the Indiana Fever, earning an All-Star nod and making the All-WNBA First Team as a rookie. The one honor she didn't receive in her first season as a pro was an invite to the 2024 Olympics.

Christin Brennan is a sports columnist for USA Today and is the author of On Her Game, which goes behind the scenes on Clark's impact on women's sports. While promoting her book on social media, Brennan received comments from fans hoping to learn about the reason behind Clark's snub from the USA women's basketball team that represented the country in Paris last year.

We want to know what happened with the Olympic snub," said the fan. "Imo there is more to it and I think we agree she was good enough and snubbed. It’s very disappointing that imo the media seems to have not gotten to the bottom of it."

Brennan responded to the comment on Thursday afternoon, hinting that she got to the bottom of Caitlin Clark's exclusion in her new book.

"Well...😉… I will say this member of the media has done her best to get to the bottom of the US Olympic decision on Caitlin Clark — and all of my reporting is in On Her Game," responded Brennan. "This book is full of new, exclusive information on many topics."

Clark's stardom has taken her to the top of the sports world. However, her popularity has also earned her a large amount of hate and jealousy from her peers and fans around the WNBA, including fellow rookie and rival Angel Reese. Regardless, her impact on the game can't be denied.

Caitlin Clark is the WNBA's biggest draw, and they know it

Thanks to a new 11-year media rights deal that was signed in July, the WNBA will have more games on national television than ever before. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are taking center stage. Of their 44 regular season games, 41 of them will be broadcast on national television. That number is the most of any team in the WNBA; the Las Vegas Aces are second with 33.

The Fever guard is expected to be such a big draw that teams have moved preseason and regular season games to bigger venues just to accomodate the larger crowds. Some fans and players might not like all the attention she gets, but Clark is taking the WNBA to a new level of relevance in the sports world.

One of the only things left for Clark to do from a popularity standpoint is to show off her talent on a global stage. She was held back from doing to in last year's Olympics, but it is only a matter of time before she makes her debut with Team USA and shows the world what she can do.

