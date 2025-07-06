Christine Brennan opens up about icy confrontation with DeWanna Bonner: "You attacked my teammate"

Christine Brennan is a respected sports journalist who has served as an advocate for women's sports for a long time. However, this image came under scrutiny after a fallout with DiJonai Carrington in September. The incident stemmed from an interview between the two and had major repercussions, including an icy confrontation with DeWanna Bonner.

Brennan opened up about her row with Bonner in her latest book, "On Her Game," which focuses on Caitlin Clark's influence on revolutionizing the women's game. Although releasing on Tuesday, CNN adapted a passage from the book in a recent article, while recapping her controversy with Carrington.

The conflict between the two kicked off during game one of the playoffs, as the Fever faced off against the Connecticut Sun. During the game, Carrington poked Caitlin Clark in the eye and was questioned about it by Brennan after the game.

Although the forward played it off to be a mistake, the journalist didn't seem to believe her and questioned her motives, earning a strong response from Carrington. Moments after the interview, DeWanna Bonner reportedly approached Brennan and confronted her about the question.

"You disrespected my teammate, you attacked my teammate," Bonner reportedly said.

This icy response from Bonner was a small part of the fiasco, as the journalist was dragged into a lengthy row between DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and the WNBA's executive director, Terri Carmichael Jackson.

Brennan was accused of pushing players into answering questions that were "racist" and "misogynistic," while also being deemed "unprofessional." However, USA Today supported their columnist against these allegations, rejecting the notion that her questions perpetuated narratives "other than to get the player’s perspective".

DeWanna Bonner reacts to "quitter" claims after her exit from the Indiana Fever

DeWanna Bonner's tenure with the Indiana Fever came to an abrupt end in June after the forward was waived by the team. The former All-Star reportedly wasn't happy with the lineup changes, which jeopardized her role as a starter.

Although many narratives about her exit were being pushed, including her quitting on the team, Bonner reacted to these claims on Instagram.

"But when the time comes…“Let’s just make sure the apologies, are just as loud as the disrespect!! “IN DUE TIME ..DB 👑," Bonner captioned the post.

In the post, Bonner was seen practicing by herself while hinting at a return to the court. Her exit allowed the Fever to re-sign Aari McDonald, who helped the team lift the Commissioner's Cup against the Minnesota Lynx in June.

