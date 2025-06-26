Christine Brennan recalls a 'shocked' DeWanna Bonner experiencing Fever and Caitlin Clark fans at first home game

USA Today's Christine Brennan recounted an incident involving free agent DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday. Bonner made headlines after getting waived by the Indiana Fever, after weeks of speculation about tensions between the two parties.

Brennan highlighted Bonner’s statement from the Fever’s season opener against the Chicago Sky on May 17. The game had a few controversies, including one that led to the WNBA launching an investigation over alleged hateful comments directed at Angel Reese by the home fans. The league later dropped it due to a lack of substantiating evidence.

In a post on X, Brennan wrote:

“A thought: After her first home game w/the Fever May 17, DeWanna Bonner, 37, said: 'The crowd kind of shocked me a little bit. This is my first time playing in this kind of environment.' It’s true. The interest in Caitlin Clark’s team is like that of a men’s major-league team.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

DeWanna Bonner fell out of favor in the starting lineup after just three games, as Fever coach Stephanie White preferred Caitlin Clark’s best friend, Lexie Hull, over the six-time All-Star.

Bonner then, out of nowhere, disappeared from first-team action due to personal reasons. Their relationship reportedly soured beyond repair, reaching a point where Bonner had "no interest" in returning.

Bonner only played in nine games for the Fever, averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

DeWanna Bonner spoke fondly about special Caitlin Clark bond

DeWanna Bonner described Caitlin Clark as a “dynamic player” when she joined the Indiana Fever.

Although she is deeply proud of Clark’s success, Bonner insisted that she was ready to give her all to make it work with the Fever.

“She does a lot for this team and we understand that,” Bonner said. “I think everybody here just wants to make her life easier, and she wants to make everybody else’s life easier. I'm ready to put it all together. Our relationship is going great, I love C.”

Expand Tweet

Bonner was only signed by the Fever in February on a one-year deal. At the time, it appeared to be a massive move, pairing Clark with the two-time WNBA champion as the Fever aimed to bring a championship back to the city.

However, the path is different for everyone, but the 6-foot-4 small forward is big and talented enough to make a WNBA roster. It’s now only a matter of time before Bonner is picked up by another team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mervin LR Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.



Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.



Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.



In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking. Know More