"Clark is the Drama Queen" - Jason Whitlock accuses Caitlin Clark of 'flopping' and 'whining' in stunning statement

Caitlin Clark was labeled a "drama queen" by Jason Whitlock after her skirmish during Tuesday's game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. Clark was involved in an incident with Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey in the Fever's 88-71 victory.

Clark was poked in the eye by Sheldon and shoved her in retaliation. Marina Mabrey then got involved and pushed Clark to the floor.

All three players were assessed technical fouls, but no one was ejected. Jacy Sheldon was also called for a flagrant foul for hitting Clark in the eye. The two have a history dating back to college, with intense battles playing for Iowa and Ohio State.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock responded to a fan who claimed that everyone in the WNBA hates Clark and people defending her can't use the race card. The conservative columnist seemingly agreed.

"Clark is the Drama Queen. Flops too much and whines too much," Whitlock tweeted.

Since entering the league, Clark has had the propensity to argue with officials, which is one of the reasons she's received a lot of technical fouls.

Whitlock has generally defended Caitlin Clark since she entered the WNBA last year, but was seemingly critical of her actions last night.

Stephanie White calls out WNBA referees after Caitlin Clark dust-up

Stephanie White calls out WNBA referees after Caitlin Clark dust-up. (Photo: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was not happy with the officiating and called out the referees for not taking control of the game. White explained that she talked to the officials in the first quarter after noticing the game was getting physical.

"We knew this was going to happen," White said. "You could tell it was going to happen, so they got to get control of it. They got to be better. ... I've seen quite a few dust-ups in the league so far, so I think it's a league-wide issue. I mean, bad officiating is bad officiating."

Caitlin Clark, meanwhile, was frustrated that the media wanted to discuss the incident and not the Fever's win. She urged reporters to ask questions about basketball and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

