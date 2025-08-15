"Clark just one point behind Stewie & A’ja" - Fans erupt as Caitlin Clark claims 4th spot while Angel Reese scrapes into top 10 in WNBA 2k rankings

Ahead of the release of NBA 2K26 next month, 2K has unveiled player ratings for Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese, and several other WNBA players.
As in previous years, this year's game will feature playable WNBA teams and a WNBA MyCareer mode. Additionally, 2K26 will let players add WNBA stars to their MyTeams for the first time.
On Friday, 2K revealed the top ten WNBA players, with Napheesa Collier holding the highest rating, followed closely by A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.
NBA 2k25 Top 10 WNBA Players
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: 98 OVR
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces, 97 OVR
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty, 97 OVR
- Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever, 96 OVR
- Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury, 95 OVR
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty, 93 OVR
- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm, 92 OVR
- Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury, 92 ovr
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty, 92 OVR
- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky, 90 OVR
While NBA 2K typically updates player rankings throughout the season, the WNBA season will be nearly over by the time 2K26 is released, making it unlikely that player ratings will be updated in the same way.
Sheryl Swoopes shares concern over Caitlin Clark's groin injury
While the WNBA player ratings in NBA 2K26 have sparked all kinds of discussions among the hoops community, there's still no word on when Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese will return to action.
In Reese's case, the Chicago Sky forward has been dealing with a back injury following the WNBA All-Star break. Meanwhile, Clark has continued to contend with a groin injury, which has left WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes concerned.
During an appearance on The Women's Hoops Show, Swoopes shared her thoughts.
"Here is my concern if and when Caitlin comes back... A groin injury is a serious injury. You can sit out two months, and do your rehab, and all the things, and feel really good. And then come game time, you can make the wrong cut, the wrong move, and there it goes again."
As she went on to explain, Clark's playmaking vision and her ability to hit deep-range 3-pointers are what define her game. With a groin injury, Clark loses some of her ability to get out and run, and some of the power that comes from her shooting base.
While Swoopes entered the 2025 season feeling like the Fever were potential championship contenders, with Caitlin Clark sidelined, she is no longer so sure.