"Clark vs Reese fc war is going to start" - WNBA fans divided over Angel Reese bagging ROTM award over Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are two of the best rookies the WNBA has seen in recent seasons. The Indiana Fever guard won the WNBA Rookie of the Month for May after notable performances with Indiana. The second month of competition saw a different winner, with Angel Reese capturing the award on this occasion.

The Sky forward averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game in June while posting 10 consecutive double-doubles for the month. Reese and Clark draw the most attention among rookies, and fans often clash when arguing about who is the better player.

Plenty of fans reacted to the news, siding with and defending their favorite star.

"Clark vs Reese fc war is going to start," one fan said.

"She gonna win ROTY," another fan said.

Caitlin Clark also got her flowers, with some calling her the future Rookie of the Year award winner.

"Close but deserved. CC winning roty anyway," one fan said.

"Well deserved. CC was also outstanding. Loving this rookie class!" another fan said.

"Enjoy your month CC taking it back in July," a third fan said.

Even before entering the WNBA, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were pitted against each other. They clashed several times during the NCAA tournament, and now that they're both pros, their duels have taken a new dimension.

Both Clark and Reese have shut down the notion that they're beefing, but when it comes to their fans, the story is different. They are expected to lead this rookie class alongside injured Cameron Brink and so far, they've done a terrific job.

Angel Reese broke the WNBA consecutive double-double record

Angel Reese is well on her way to breaking a notable record in the WNBA. She already broke Candace Parker's mark of nine consecutive double-doubles. Reese secured the 10th double-double of the season after posting 10 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in 34:57 minutes.

She's still three games away from tying Parker, who posted 12 consecutive double-doubles from August 2009 through June 2010.

Reese is having a terrific season with the Chicago Sky (6-11), although they aren't the most competitive team in the WNBA this season. In 17 games played this season, Reese averages 13.3 ppg and 11.4 rpg, shooting 39.6% from the field and 75.3% from the free-throw line.

The duels between Reese and Clark are already must-see and they're just starting their careers.

